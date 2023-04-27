HATLEY – The Amory Panthers kicked off postseason play last Monday with a pair of shutout wins over Rosa Fort to advance to the second round.
Cayden Smith took the mound in Game 1, finishing the day with a no-hitter through three innings while striking out seven and only giving up one walk in the 16-0 win. Jack Howell also pitched a shutout in the 14-0 Game 2 win.
“Cayden (Smith) has been pretty effective for us here lately,” Pace said. “He’s probably had about four or five appearances over the last month, and he wants the ball. He’s in a good spot right now, and I think he’s going to help us get into a good spot.”
Smith led the charge on the mound, picking up a pair of strikeouts during Rosa Fort’s first at-bat, and the Panthers drove in 13 runs in the bottom of the first to gain a big lead early. Walker Maranto opened things up with a double to left field, and Braden Maranto followed with an RBI single to score courtesy runner Jathan Wray.
Jack Howell hit an RBI double of his own, while Ty Hester and Tyler Sledge got on base after a hit-by-pitch and walk. Bryce Glenn extended Amory’s lead to 4-0 with a two-run double to left field.
After Corbin Gillentine and Ace Rock drew walks to bring home Sledge, Smith smashed a two-run double to right field. The Panthers’ lead grew on a two-run single by Hester and after Wray and Hester scored on errors, Rock hit a two-run double to put Amory up 13-0.
Smith added to his strikeout total in the second inning, striking out three to put Rosa Fort away. After a scoreless bottom of the second, Amory scored three in the third when Glenn hit a double, Rock drew a walk and Smith hit a three-run bomb to seal the win.
“They had a guy out there that threw the ball across the plate, and we had to hit it,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We needed those reps, and Cayden (Smith) threw well and had a big hit right there at the end. I hate that we’re going to be off for the rest of the week, but we’ll do some scrimmages and intersquad amongst ourselves to keep getting better.”
Game 2: Amory 14, Rosa Fort 0
The Panthers completed the first-round sweep in Game 2 with a dominant 14-0 win over Rosa Fort. Jack Howell pitched the shutout, finishing with no hits, striking out eight and only giving up one walk.
Walker Maranto hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, while Braden Maranto finished with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Ty Hester, Bryce Glenn and Cade Downey also hit doubles, while Glenn, Hester and Ben Gault tallied a pair of RBIs in the win.
