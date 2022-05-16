CORINTH – Home runs were flying for the Amory Panthers in last Monday’s win-or-go-home Game 3 as the Panthers struck four bombs in a 12-7 win over Kossuth to win their third-round series.
With this win, Amory moved on to North half once again to match up against the team that eliminated them last year, Booneville.
“We hit like we know we have been capable of, and obviously it was leave nothing out there," Amory coach Chris Pace said. “This will be a big rematch with Booneville, but we're just grateful for the opportunity to get back.”
After Corbin Gillentine reached first on a hit by pitch, Clayton Reese got the Panthers rolling with a two-run bomb to left field in the top of the second.
“We always knew we were going to hit, and after facing a good pitcher on Friday, we knew we would be back here on Monday seeing another good pitcher," said Reese. “I didn't realize that ball was gone until I heard everyone yelling, and I got goosebumps.”
The Panthers’ defense forced a quick three-up, three-down in the bottom of the second with Bryce Glenn picking up a pair of strikeouts. Amory took a 3-0 lead in the third after Walker Maranto hit a solo home run to left field.
Bo Rock followed the big home run with a double to right field, but a groundout ended the inning for the Panthers. Kossuth got on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer by Hunter Hutchens, bringing the Aggies to within one run.
Amory added to its lead in the top of the fifth after Will McComb, Walker Maranto and Rock loaded the bases on hit by pitches and an intentional walk. Braden Maranto came in as the courtesy runner for Walker Maranto, and McComb came home on a wild pitch.
Gillentine blasted a three-run bomb to left field to give the Panthers a 7-2 lead. The Aggies cut the lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth after Jake Eaton hit a two-run single to right field.
Reese opened the sixth with a double to left field, while Jack Howell singled on a bunt. McComb drew a walk to load the bases. Reed Stanford grounded into a fielder's choice as Reese got out at home, but an error at first allowed Howell to come in for a run.
Ethan Kimbrough drew a walk to load the bases once again for the Panthers, and Rock followed with a grand slam to give Amory a 12-4 lead. Kossuth added three runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run double by Wes Phillips and an RBI on a groundout by Rylan Henry.
Howell put an end to the Aggies’ season with a strikeout after the couple of runs scored.
“We played pretty good defense,” Pace said. “Bryce (Glenn) wanted the baseball, and he gave us four strikeouts, then Jack (Howell) came in as a freshman and that’s huge. To be able to stand out there in this type of game is huge. We slide Walker (Maranto) in the outfield, and he made one of the plays of the year. Ethan (Kimbrough) got sliced down his calf, but he’s a dog and wanted to stay out there.”