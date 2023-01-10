AMORY – The Amory Panthers got off to a slow start early in the first half but closed with a vengeance to pick up a 6-0 division win against Nettleton on Tuesday.
“I thought our spacing was pretty good in the attack, and we did a good job of creating some one-on-one opportunities,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We’ve got to get a lot better at getting our bodies in position once we get opportunities for the ball. We were playing blind a lot of times where we’d get a ball and have to turn all the way back around to do something with it. That’s definitely something that we’re going to work on this week.”
After a pair of saves by Nettleton’s Cody Williamson, Cayden Smith got the Panthers on the board 30 minutes into the game, and Dylan Thompson followed with a goal a minute later after being set up by Sam Black. Ben Gault found the back of the net to increase Amory’s lead to 3-0 after scoring a goal at the 36-minute mark.
Thompson sent the Panthers into halftime up 4-0 after scoring on an assist from Gault.
At the 49th minute, Thompson set Walker Mitchell up for a goal to add to Amory’s lead in the second half. Gault put in his second goal of the night at the 53-minute mark to extend the score to 6-0.
Paxton Pannell took a few shots for the Tigers in the second half, but Drew Blair made a pair of saves to hold Nettleton scoreless on the night.
“Nettleton’s goalkeeper (Cody Williamson) made several really good saves in the second half,” Clayton said. “We had some really good shots that he made some good saves on, but it’s good to get the win. We’re going to be focused and bare down on a lot of things going into our last few games of the season.”
(G) Amory 11, Nettleton 0
The streak continues for the Amory Lady Panthers as they snagged their seventh division shutout of the season to stay perfect in the division with an 11-0 win over Nettleton.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start but 10 to 12 minutes into it, we started to get a little rhythm and had some good opportunities to cross balls in from wide channels,” Clayton said. “We were able to stay in the attack for most of the night, and we put about 15 shots on frame in this game.”
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a pair of goals by Riley Todd, which were both assisted on by Ellie Baker. Caroline Riley stepped up and made a save for the Lady Tigers but a few minutes later, Allie Goldman, Mylie Williams and Emma Gore put in goals to push Amory’s lead to 5-0 at the 21st minute.
Julia Hoensch came in as goalkeeper for Nettleton, and she was able to keep Amory off the board momentarily with a save before Baker found the net. Gore scored back-to-back goals to notch a hat trick on the night, and Christi Carol Smith put in a goal to give Amory a 9-0 lead before halftime.
The Lady Panthers changed up their formation coming out of the half, allowing their defensive players to get a shot on offense, and they capitalized on the moment. Alexy Smith and Emma Pinkerton put in goals to close out the win for Amory.
“I gave them a chance to play up top, and they realized just how different the movement is on the offensive end,” Clayton said. “It’s senior night and this is our last regular season home game. We’ve got four seniors on the guys’ and girls’ side, and we’ve been able to have a lot of success over the six years that they’ve been a part of our program.”
