AMORY – The Amory Panthers stifled Caledonia with their defense, while their offense clicked on all cylinders in a 35-0 win on Friday.
“We executed offensively, and we played sound, disciplined defense, which is something that we were preaching to them all week,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Our guys played selfless all night, and I’m proud of our senior Jatarian (Ware) because he has grown so much as a player in his second year as the starting quarterback. We were able to run the ball and throw it effectively all night.”
The Panthers’ passing game got clicking early as Ware connected on passes to Charleston French, Elijah Spratt and TJ Parks. Ware used his legs to move the chains and move deeper into Caledonia territory.
Ware capped off Amory’s first drive with a one-yard touchdown run, and Dylan Thompson nailed the extra point to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead in the first. Amory quickly got the ball back after forcing a three and out with Thompson coming through on a tackle for loss.
Both teams’ drives stalled out late in the first, while the Panthers gained some momentum going into the second after Allen Dobbs and Isiah Smith teamed up on a tackle for loss. The duo of Ware and French opened up the second quarter with a few runs for solid yards.
Ware connected on a 34-yard pass to Cameron Haynes to move the Panthers into the red zone, and French found some daylight on a 16-yard touchdown run to increase Amory’s lead to 14-0. The Panthers’ defense stood strong on Caledonia’s next possession as Jaydon Allred came through with a pair of sacks to force another three and out.
The Cavaliers saw some success on their next drive as they rushed their way all the way down to inside the 10-yard line. Amory’s defense got the stop on third down, forcing Caledonia to attempt a field goal before halftime.
The field goal was no good as the Panthers headed into halftime with a 14-0 lead.
“We came out early throwing the ball and got that rolling, then we switched things up and tried running the ball more,” Dampeer said. “I knew we had numbers, so Jatarian (Ware) gutted it out early and ran the ball late when he had to as well. I’m so proud of who he is and how he carries himself during these types of games.”
Caledonia got the ball at the 35-yard line to start the third, but the drive quickly ended after a fumble was recovered at the 33-yard line by James Conner. Ware took a shot downfield on the first play of the drive and connected with French for a 33-yard touchdown pass, increasing Amory’s lead to 21-0.
The Panthers continued to dominate heading into the fourth as French picked up a first down on a run, while Ware found Parks on an 11-yard pass to move the sticks. After the pair of first-down plays, Amory faced a fourth-and-short situation, but Ware managed to pick up the first down on a run.
A 17-yard pass from Ware to Haynes moved Amory into the red zone, and Ware hit Parks on a seven-yard touchdown pass to put the Panthers up 28-0 with 9:34 left in the game. Amory’s defense continued to be a force as Nathaniel Walker made a tackle to force a turnover on downs.
Emmanuel Randle iced the game with a 40-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the game, while Kye Dozier drilled the extra point.
Ware led the way for the Panthers in the win, finishing the night 13 of 19 passing for 148 yards in the air and 52 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
“That loss from last week kind of gave me some motivation to step my game up,” Ware said. “I’ve really been practicing on my craft a lot recently, and that pays off when the lights come on.”
