It is crazy to think that around this exact same time last year, Aberdeen had gone fully virtual, and we were hit with multiple game cancellations due to another Covid outbreak that left for a slow week with nothing much to look forward to.
We are really blessed that nothing like that happened this year as the week was full of multiple exciting division games and big-time events like the Aberdeen Shootout coming back. Throughout everything that happened this past week, nothing compared to watching the most exciting, highly anticipated game of the week between the two powerhouses of the 4-3A division.
Outside of the Amory/Aberdeen and Hatley/Smithville football rivalries, there is honestly no better rivalry in Monroe County than Amory vs. Nettleton basketball. The meetings between these two teams last year ended in a split with Amory taking the first game in a four-point overtime win, while Nettleton won the last game by two.
The energy in the gym was high as everyone waited to see how the teams would perform in their first meeting of the year. To some surprise, the Panthers jumped out to maybe one of their best offensive starts of the season to gain an early double-digit lead and hold Nettleton to only eight points in the first.
Amory could not miss from the field and showed no signs of slowing down, but the Tigers had something up their selves to make the game more competitive. The momentum shifted to Nettleton after a solid third quarter, and they cut Amory’s lead down to five points in the fourth.
Despite the relentless comeback attempt, the Panthers refused to fold as multiple different plays stepped up to seal the division win.
After the game, Amory coach Brian Pearson raved about his group’s ability to set the tone in the first quarter and close the game out strong, while Nettleton coach Grant Gardner followed up our interview by simply saying, “Amory played a great game.”
Now that Game 1 between these two rivals is in the books, we can only imagine how the second game will turn out at the end of the month. Will Amory take the win and get the series sweep, or will Nettleton get its revenge to split the series at 1-1?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.