AMORY – After allowing four runs in the fifth inning, the Amory Panthers found themselves in a toss-up during their first game of the Amory Tournament on Saturday against South Pontotoc. The Panthers found a way to close it out in the sixth, coming away with a 6-5 win.
“We will not be very successful if walk six, hit two and have three errors, that’s just not our game,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “It’s been a week since we’ve played, but that’s not an excuse. We threw four different guys out there on the mound and saw some bright spots, but we just can’t have that many walks.”
Walker Maranto opened the bottom of the first with a leadoff double as Jathen Wray entered as his courtesy runner. After Wray stole third, Braden Maranto got an RBI on a ground out to first to give Amory a 1-0 lead.
Amory added another run to their lead in the bottom of the third after Cayden Smith and Walker Maranto drew walks, while Braden Maranto singled on a bunt. The Cougars got two quick outs on a double play, but Smith snuck in to score a run.
South Pontotoc loaded the bases and scored on a hit by pitch in the fourth, but Amory responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning when Walker Maranto hit a two-run double to center field, bringing in Smith and Ty Hester.
A single and a pair of errors loaded the bases for South Pontotoc in the fifth, and they managed to score back-to-back runs on passed balls to cut the score to 5-3. After Bryce Glenn hauled in the first out of the inning at third base, the Cougars tied things up with a two-run single.
The Panthers shortly got out of the inning after a strikeout from Hester. The game went into an extra inning after South Pontotoc struck out three in the bottom of the fifth, but Amory answered back by going three-up, three-down in the top of the sixth.
Smith picked up a base hit in the bottom of the inning, and after Braden Maranto and Glenn drew walks to load the bases, a third-straight walk drawn by Corbin Gillentine brought Smith home to end the game.
“Walker had a really big day at the plate and made some big hits, and I thought Ty had some really good moments on the mound,” Pace said.
Also Saturday: Amory 14, New Albany 1
Amory’s Corbin Gillentine led the charge for the Panthers in a dominating win over New Albany, finishing with eight strikeouts, allowing on two hits and walking one in a 14-1 win on Saturday.
“Corbin needed a good showing like this, and he had one,” Pace said. “He threw about 60 pitches and only allowed one or two hits, so that’s a very efficient game from him.”
After a string of drawn walks, Amory scored their first two runs in the first when Bryce Glenn got an RBI on a ground out from shortstop to first, bringing home courtesy runner Jathen Wray. Braden Maranto followed by scoring on a wild pitch to put Amory up 2-0.
The Panthers took a 5-0 lead in the second after Cayden Smith and Jack Clayton drew walks to get on base. Braden Maranto and Corbin Gillentine hit RBI singles to score runs, while Glenn hit a sac fly out to left field.
Amory’s lead grew to 14-0 in the third Jack Howell drew a walk, and Ty Hester picked up a base hit. Howell came home on a balk by the pitcher, and Smith followed with an RBI single. Hester and Clayton also hit RBI singles in the inning, while Braden Maranto and Smith scored on a wild pitch and a walk.
“We finally hit it a little bit and even got some other guys some swings, so that’s always a good thing,” Pace said. “New Albany is a young ball club with new coaches, so they’re going to be good coming up. We had a much better outing than we did in the first game, so we’ll take that.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.