I feel like I repeated one phrase over and over to so many different people this week, who may or may not have really understood the meaning: “It’s Amory/Nettleton week.”
These last couple of years, it’s a huge showdown no matter what sport it is when these two are playing each other, but there’s just something a little more fierce when it comes to this baseball rivalry. Last year’s close matchups and three-game third round playoff series definitely started that, and then it’s built up ever since.
It’s a series that I both look forward to and dread. I look forward to it because I know it’s going to be some of the best games of the year, but I dread it too because of how tense the rivalry is. I have definitely experienced some hardcore rivalries over the years, but it feels a little different when it’s two of our own teams.
Game 1 lived up to the Amory/Nettleton close game hype for sure. Nettleton came out of the gate taking care of a few Panther miscues to put up an early lead, but Amory answered back immediately to tie it up.
The Panthers were sparked by a big day at the plate by Walker Maranto (two homers, plus the winning hit), a huge clutch home run by Bryce Glenn and a dominating performance in relief by Tyler Sledge. We saw a lot of fight out of an Amory group that has showed its ability to rally in big situations over the last couple of seasons.
Pitching is so important at this time of the year with these matchups that decide the division, and it gets even more important now that we’re starting the playoffs.
Nettleton proved on Thursday that while their offense has gotten the attention so far this season, their pitching has really stepped it up as well. Evan Smith delivered a strong start on Tuesday, and then Jackson Cheek was stellar on Thursday, using his breaking ball to keep a strong Amory lineup off balance. Austin Blake too has been the one that’s stepped up into a big role in the Tigers’ pitching staff this season and had no trouble closing out the win on Thursday.
I heard it so many times over the two games that they would see each other again, and I’ll be surprised if that doesn’t happen, just like it did last season. I knew when we played those two games in the regular season last year that they would meet up again.
Just like last season, there are plenty of good teams in Class 3A again, but these two are both right there at the top. I could speak about all the talent on each team, but I’d likely leave someone out if I did because that’s how loaded both groups are.
Last year’s meeting in the playoff had huge stakes – they always do, but if Amory and Nettleton see each other again this year, it will be for North half with a trip to state on the line.
It’s certain that when that happens, there’s going to be another classic playoff series ahead for all of us.