NEW HOPE/HOUSTON – Amory and Nettleton were among the teams that kicked off the annual summer tournament for NEMCABB, both participating in the regional rounds in New Hope and Houston.
Amory dropped a pair of games, 8-6 and 13-6, to New Hope and Starkville on Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers started out with a lead in the first game against New Hope as Tyler Sledge smashed a double with one out in the second, and Cayden Smith drove in pinch runner Jack Howell with an RBI single up the middle.
New Hope tied the game in the bottom of the second and struck for six runs in the third to go up 7-1.
Amory got a pair of runs back in the top of the fourth. Sledge led off with his second hit, and Smith and Ryan Alsup loaded the bases with walks.
Walker Maranto drew a walk and Will McComb was hit by a pitch to each bring in a run with the bases loaded.
Ty Hester took over on the mound and allowed one run over the final three innings.
The Panthers snagged another two runs to get to within 8-6 in the top of the sixth. Hester singled leading off, and Smith was hit by a pitch. Kye Dozier’s RBI groundout brought in the first run, then Maranto hit an RBI single to left to drive in the final one.
In the second game, the Panthers fell behind in a rough first inning but fought back to make a game of it.
Amory led 1-0 in the top of the first as Maranto singled leading off and scored on Bryce Glenn’s hit and an error in the Starkville outfield.
After falling behind 11-1 in the bottom half, Amory scored five in the second inning. Ace Rock and Ben Gault opened the inning with walks, and Ethan Childers was hit by a pitch. McComb drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run, and Glenn’s infield single drove in another.
Ethan Kimbrough was hit by a pitch to force in another run, and then Sledge grabbed his third hit of the day, a single to left for a pair of RBIs.
Nettleton went 1-2 in their three games at their regional round at Houston, winning one on Thursday and dropping two on Friday. They won the opening game 6-4 against Vardaman as Cade Oswalt drew the start on the mound and Jaylon Betts finished off the win.
South Pontotoc took a 15-0 win in the second game with Paxton Pannell’s double being the lone hit, but the Tigers fought back against Houston in a 5-4 loss in the final game.
Houston went up 3-0 in the first, taking advantage of three Nettleton errors, but Drew Humble ended up striking out four in three innings of work.
The Tigers threatened in the second with Humble hitting a double but getting thrown out at third and Luke Ricks drawing a walk. They got on the board in the third.
Connor Dallas led off with a hit and stole second, and Zach Randolph drew a walk. Betts’ single loaded the bases, and Pannell was hit by a pitch to ring in the first run.
Nettleton scored another run in the fourth with an RBI groundout from Randolph after Dallas’ second hit and Cruz Mitchell’s walk.
Mitchell drew a walk and scored on an error in the fifth, and Betts drove in the final run for Nettleton with his RBI single.
The Toppers scored a run in the third and fourth innings to preserve the win.