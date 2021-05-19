I expected all along we would see this Amory/Nettleton showdown in the playoffs, and once again, these two teams put on a show.
When we shot the cover photo for the Spring Sports section way back in February, before the ice had even hit, I remember telling Amory’s Hunter Jones and Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt that the two of them would see each other late in the playoffs, and after Nettleton’s sweep in the regular season, I said the same thing to Nettleton coach Joseph Koon.
I predicted it would be an Amory/Nettleton North half before the season started, not to discredit either of the other two really talented teams from their division, but just because I knew exactly what kind of talent both of these squads had coming back.
The road to the state championship always went through this division and still does in North half as well, and it’s felt like it’s been all about who gets hot and whose pitching steps up at the right time.
Both Amory and Nettleton did exactly what they needed to do over the year – steadily get better because you knew both were eyeing a deep playoff run.
Nettleton dominated in Game 1 – that offense was potent, and their confidence is always high any time Davis Oswalt takes the mound. Oswalt tossed a one-hitter and was his usual dominant self on the mound, also getting it done at the plate during the series.
Games 2 and 3 were the kind of games that we felt like we would have in this series – a back and forth battle with different players stepping up at key moments. Tyler Sledge and Bryce Glenn were huge on the mound for the Panthers, and it seemed like everyone in their lineup stepped up with a big moment in one game or the other.
I said before the series started that whichever team’s pitching showed more depth would be the one to win it, and for me, that’s where the key ended up with Amory in those final two games.
The last couple of seasons, we have seen this build into a pretty good rivalry across all the sports, and the great thing to me about these two matching up is that we’re likely to see it again next year. They both switch divisions but will still be in the same one together, and I know they will be battling for that division title then.
Amory faces another division rival in Booneville in the North finals, and there’s no doubt that it’s going to be another great series as well.
Hamilton’s season also comes to an end in the third round of the playoffs, and it’s a group that has much to be proud of for that run.
First year coach Dallas Flippo has done a sensational job with the Lions, who really turned it on when the playoffs started.
They have lost so many key contributors over the last couple of seasons, especially on the pitching side, but it felt like they didn’t miss a beat and really groomed some younger talent as the year went on.
Hamilton, like Amory and Nettleton, will be right back there in the thick of the playoff picture next season.