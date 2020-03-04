AMORY – Amory’s freshmen came up big last Tuesday night.
Facing off with Hamilton ace Brady Davis, Amory’s trio of Corbin Gillentine, Tyler Sledge and Bryce Glenn combined to get the 3-2 comeback win over their county rival.
Davis tossed the one-hitter in the loss, striking out a career-high 16 batters.
“Their guy was good, and he’s as advertised. He pitched his tail off tonight,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “Seven innings is a long time, and we have a young group, just seven juniors and seniors. I told them they were going to play a tough schedule, face tough guys, and the thing for them is just trying to find our identity. One thing we have been preaching is to stay in the ballgame. I thought we pitched it well in spots and made plays. They hit the ball hard, and we were lucky that it found a glove for us some of those times.”
The Lions put up a 1-0 lead in the top of the first that would hold up until the bottom of the fourth. Collin Holman singled leading off the game but was erased on a double play to short. Davis got on base after being hit by a pitch, and Caleb Hall drove him in with an RBI double but was thrown out at third base.
Davis allowed a leadoff hit by pitch to Walker Maranto, then retired the next nine straight until the Panthers scored the tying run in the fourth.
Hamilton put runners on in each inning with a hit by Sam Robinson in the second, walks to Joshua Bruff and Rylan Fast in the third and walks to Hall and Drake Harlow in the fourth, but Gillentine worked out of the first jam and Sledge came in for the final out in the fourth to strand two runners.
Hunter Jones drew a walk leading off, moved to second on an error on the pickoff throw and to third on a wild pitch. Davis nearly got out of the jam with a strikeout and a flyout, but Bo Rock came through with two outs with his RBI single that broke up the no-hitter and the shutout and tied the game at 1-1.
The Lions went back ahead 2-1 in the top of the sixth as Davis ripped a double to left leading off and scored when Hall and Robinson reached on errors. Bryce Glenn buckled down in relief to get out of the jam with a strikeout, a pop up to first and a comebacker to the mound.
The Panthers scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the inning without a hit. Maranto hit a hard liner that was caught by Joshua West at third, but Jones got on base again when he was hit by a pitch. He went to second on the back pick at first, stole third and scored when the throw sailed into the outfield. Andin Johnson drew a walk, and his courtesy runner Will McComb scored on another error when he stole third.
“Bo had a great, lively at-bat there in the fourth to tie the game,” Hoggard said. “He’s been struggling at the plate, not being able to go the other way, and he stayed on a pitch when we needed him and we tried to make some things happen on the base paths. We had a right-hander in the box in the sixth and trying to make something happen, and we were fortunate for us that it gets away twice on that. We were able to capitalize.”
Glenn worked around a walk to Davis and an infield single to Hall with a strikeout and two running catches from Braxton Griffin in center to preserve the win.
“It’s big from those three freshmen,” Hoggard said. “(Corbin) Gillentine had every reason giving up one right there early to lose it and he didn’t, and I don’t think all three pitchers had their best stuff. I don’t think we threw a breaking ball many times for a strike. Baseball is a funny game sometimes because they stung the ball hard twice there in the seventh, and Braxton (Griffin) chased it down. I’m proud of them because it’s a big win for these young guys.”