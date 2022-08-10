With their minds set on improvement, the Amory Panthers refused to take the summer lightly as they played a lot of scrimmages to prep for the upcoming season.
“You never know what you’re going to get day in and day out, and this summer has had some long weeks for us, working camps, playing a lot of games and hosting some things,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “I know the guys were tired, but I told them before games that we’re in the moment and about to find out a lot about our team. It was frustrating to get beat some games, but we learned some stuff about ourselves, and it turned out to be time well spent. All summer, I told this group that this is a process, and we have to get into some of these moments and learn about ourselves.”
According to Pearson, one key factor that will be on their side this year will be experience as the Panthers have a large returning group.
“We’ve got a big core group that’s played for us a lot,” he said. “We’ve got guys that have played a ton of junior varsity, and guys that were starters last year. Just like last year, our lineup has changed constantly, so we’ve got a lot of pieces that all can do some things well. Trying to figure out how to put it all together has been a challenge as a coach, but we’re getting there, and I think we will figure it out.”
After graduating two of their leading scorers, the Panthers looked to rely on their core group of returning players to help carry the load in summer scrimmages.
“I’ve seen a lot of different guys contribute at times,” he said. “Guys that played significant minutes for us last year like Amare Brown, DeAndre Blair, CD Bolton and Kanye Stevenson have looked solid, and guys like Quaid Johnson, Elijah Spratt and Isiah Smith are getting more playing time. We’ve got a very deep list of guys, and I think what we’ve been able to see is that replacement is not going to come from just one person. We’ve got to figure out who can pick up that slack because we knew Charleston (Wallace) and Gray (Thornton) would be hard to replace. We’ve got to get into some of these moments, figure out what we have and see who responds well to adversity. That’s what’s taking us some time, but in the long run, that’s going to make all this time in the summer well spent.”
Pearson hopes that last year’s starters, Brown, Stevenson and Bolton can be leaders for the team while taking on the season’s challenges.
“Every night is not going to be the same because we’ll have different challenges every night,” he said. “You can tell that it means the most to those guys that started last year, and everything is going to have to start with them and trickle down into those other guys that are finding their roles.”
Despite the challenges that the Panthers have faced over the summer, Pearson is proud of the way his team competed in each scrimmage.
“Overall, when I look back, I’m proud of them because I think we played really hard,” he said. “Things didn’t go our way sometimes, but these guys just continue to play hard and that’s something that I know we can build on. I keep emphasizing to them that this summer was a process of us trying to replace some important pieces, allow some guys to mature and find their roles on the team and develop some new leadership.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.