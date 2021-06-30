NEW ALBANY – The Amory Panthers started off the championship round of the annual NEMCABB tournament well, winning a pair of games against Pine Grove and Houston last Tuesday afternoon.
Their summer season ended in the semifinals of the tournament to Ripley on Wednesday afternoon.
“We swung it pretty well in both games, but a lot better in the second game,” said outgoing Amory coach Cade Hoggard on Tuesday. “We got some young guys in there, which is always good, and we had some guys that threw pretty well.”
Amory won 17-0 against Pine Grove and 8-4 against Houston before dropping a 5-2 game to Ripley.
The Panthers struck for three runs in the first against Pine Grove, loading the bases on a hit by pitch to Clayton Reese, a walk to Reed Stanford and a base hit from Corbin Gillentine. Tyler Sledge drove in the first two runs with a base hit.
Amory struck for a big inning in the fourth, scoring 14 runs.
Reese started the inning off by getting hit and stealing a pair of bags. Stanford and Ethan Kimbrough loaded the bases with a walk and another hit by pitch, and Gillentine came through with his third hit of the game, a double to drive in a pair of runs.
Sledge followed him with an RBI single, and Will McComb, Jack Clayton and Ryan Alsup drew walks to load the bases back up. Cayden Smith, Reese, Stanford, Gillentine, Sledge and McComb all picked up RBIs with walks or hit by pitches, and Dowe McGowan came through off the bench with a single that drove in a pair of runs.
Against Houston, Kimbrough and Stanford knocked in early runs with their base hits, and Stanford also added an RBI triple later. Gillentine picked up a pair of hits early as well, and the Panthers scored their final two runs in the fifth inning.
Alsup led off with a double, and Reese plated him with a double of his own. Stanford capped off the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
In the first game, Kye Dozier threw four shutout innings with one hit and four strikeouts. Sledge made the start in the win against Houston, going the first four and with Smith closing out the victory.
“Kye is one of those who threw really well in some JV games towards the end of the year. He definitely should have a role with this team moving forward,” Hoggard said. “He’s got two pitches and working on a changeup. He threw strikes and we made plays behind him. Cayden is another one that has the stuff and just has to get in there and get the confidence. I told him I was going to give him another shot early, and he did well with it.. (Tyler) Sledge threw fairly well, but he’s throwing a lot right now with his summer team so it’s more of a bullpen for him.”
In the loss to Ripley on Wednesday, Amory tied it at 2-2 after trailing early with Gillentine’s RBI single and McComb’s sac fly in the third inning, but the Tigers scored three runs in the final three innings to take the win.
Nettleton also participated in the tournament, falling 5-2 to North Pontotoc, despite a strong day at the plate from Jackson Cheek.
The Tigers had success in the first inning as Drew Humble hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 1-0 after walks to Jaylon Betts and Cheek and a hit by a pitch to Carter Crawley.
Cheek hit a two-out double to the wall in the third inning but was stranded, but he drove in the final run for the Tigers with an RBI double to plate Betts.