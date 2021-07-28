The Amory Panthers have a solid core returning, but the summer has been important to them, working three new starters into their lineup after the graduation of a few of their leading scorers from last season.
“I was really interested to get into the summer with this group because it’s a lot of new pieces. I knew there were some guys in there that could possibly take on some new roles for us,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “With losing three starters, I knew we had some big shoes to fill, but we dove right into it in the first week and shot the ball well, played some good competition and were able to be successful. I think that helped give them some early confidence in the summer.”
While it’s a group that many players will see their roles redefined, Pearson said their work ethic during the summer has been strong.
“We found times where we struggled, which I knew that was in there too, but I really like this group. It’s new and different. We look different,” he said. “We know what we have with our top couple of guys returning, and we’re trying to develop some depth behind them. I think over the course of the summer, we have been able to find some stuff that we can possibly lean on when we get back in November. I have been proud of them and couldn’t ask for any more. They have shown up when I have asked them to be here, and they have worked and are just a fun to group to be around. All said and done, it’s been a good summer so far for us.”
A couple of players that Pearson has seen take on new roles include incoming junior C.D. Bolton and sophomore Amare Brown, two of their first players off the bench last season that are primed to step into starting roles next year.
“We used C.D. (Bolton) a lot last year as a guy who can come in and shoot it, and I think he has added to his game some and is trying to give us something on the defensive end,” Pearson said. “C.D. has worked to fill those shoes of the shooters we lost a little bit, and Amare (Brown), we used him off the bench as well last year and knew he was going to get a chance. He has been working and waiting on an opportunity, and he’s really getting better each time we get together and play. He’s a kid who loves the game, loves trying to guard good players and get better. He’s really stepped up for us at times this summer already, and we know we will be able to lean on him when the season comes.”
Seniors Charleston Wallace and Gray Thornton both had solid junior seasons, and Pearson said he was working on their leadership roles during the summer.
“Gray and Charleston, we knew those would be the two who knew me as well as anybody, and they are helping relay that,” he said. “I have been staying on them about continuing to find more ways to lead because there are so many guys that are wanting to be led by somebody. They are starting to see that too and the benefits of it and how we are able to be successful with new pieces.”
In the post, sophomore Kanye Stevenson is another player that looks to move into a starting role.
“Kanye is the biggest kid we have in the gym, and he’s a fun kid to be around. I’m staying on him to keep getting better and keep working because he has a great body, a little bit of size and some touch,” Pearson said. “He’s got the ability to give us some stuff on the inside that we desperately need because there’s not a lot of depth at that position.”
The Panthers filled the summer with tough competition, including Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Booneville, Corinth and North Panola.
“It’s been a wide variety of teams with some bigger schools and some smaller schools. We were able to have some success against some of those bigger schools,” Pearson said. “The first week, we had some solid wins, beating Pontotoc and South Pontotoc. We had a nice win over at ICC against Corinth that came down to the wire.
Pearson said with working new pieces into the lineup, he felt it was important to play teams with a history of success.
“Everybody in the summer may be missing pieces here and there and are trying to find themselves, but I feel like we played schools like Baldwyn that know how to play and how to compete at a high level,” he said. “You feel like that’s a pretty good win for us in the summer when we also have a group that’s trying to find themselves. I definitely think they haven’t been handed anything. They have had to earn it and know that when they step on the floor, people are coming at them. They have grown a lot, I feel like, and hopefully when we bring them back together after football, we can see that again.”