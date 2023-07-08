The Amory Panthers wasted no time in facing some tough opponents during summer break and even though they did not see success early on, they showed improvement and growth later on in summer play.
“We kind of dove right into it, starting off with a team camp in Tennessee, and we kind of got hit in the mouth early in the summer with this fairly new group,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We weren’t able to be very successful, but I feel like those struggles early on have gotten us to a point now where we’re playing better basketball. The summer is just different, and it’s interesting to play some teams that you don’t see a lot and also play teams you’re familiar with to gauge what type of group you’ve got and see if there’s any improvement.”
Despite the ups and downs of summer play, Pearson is excited to have his large group of returning pieces back.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces coming back that have played a lot of basketball for us over the past few years, and we’re trying to mesh them with some younger guys to try and get them ready,” Pearson said. “It’s a big summer for us and the more that we can play and figure some things out, the better we’re going to be.”
The Panthers saw some success in their new lineup of running big-men Kanye Stevenson and Kobe Williams on the floor at the same time.
“Our main focus has been trying to find some things offensively that gives us a chance in the halfcourt with two bigs on the floor,” Pearson said. “That’s not something that we did last year, so it’s taking us some time, but I’m also encouraging guys to play fast because that’s what a lot of them like to do. We’ve got a lot of quickness and a lot of guys that can make plays in the open floor even better than they can in the halfcourt.”
Pearson praised upcoming seniors Stevenson, Williams, Amare Brown, DeAndre Blair, Isiah Smith and Elijah Spratt for leading the younger players all summer.
“You’ve got to tip your cap to this group of upcoming seniors,” he said. “They were a big junior class that played a lot of minutes for us last season, and they’re one of the tightest groups that I’ve ever had come through. They love playing, and they love being around each other. We want them to put that bond and chemistry into a competitive atmosphere and go toe-to-toe with anyone on the court.”
One thing that Pearson has been encouraging his team to do is treat summer play like preseason as the Panthers will likely have multiple players out on the football field during the start of basketball season.
“The thing that some people forget is my whole starting five is playing football, so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to look like right now with this group,” he said. “We’ve got a couple more weeks in the summer before they go into full football mode, and we won’t see them again for basketball until football is done. I’ve been stressing to them that the summer is different, and I want them to show up, have fun and treat these games like it’s our preseason. We’re going to try and figure out who we’re going to be when we get back together.”
