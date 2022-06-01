PEARL – In the words of the late, great Prince, “If you didn’t come to party, don’t bother knockin’ on the door.”
It had been 23 years since the Amory Panthers hoisted a state title, but that drought ended on Saturday afternoon.
Amory had a lot to cheer about early after taking a big lead in the second and adding on in the sixth to force the 10-run rule to sweep the series with an 11-1 win over Seminary in Game 2 for the Class 3A state championship. They won Game 1 9-1 with a late comeback.
“That’s sort of been our thing all year, something good happens early and we built on that,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “The biggest thing is to not hit cruise and continue to fight until it’s over. It was a breath of fresh air to see it happen early."
The Panthers came out with momentum on their side after the Game 1 win. Walker Maranto got them started with a double to center field, while Ethan Kimbrough reached first after being hit by a pitch.
Bo Rock gave Amory an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after hitting an RBI single to right field, and Corbin Gillentine followed with a sac fly to center field. After getting three straight groundouts in the top of the second, the Panthers continued to assert themselves at the plate.
“We didn’t get it going until the sixth last game, and that kind of got everyone nervous, but we played Amory baseball in this game and hit the ball well,” Rock said. “I think in the second inning when we scored five was when I knew it was time to shut them down and get the win.”
Clayton Reese opened up the bottom of the second with a double to left field, and Will McComb cracked an RBI double to left field, increasing Amory’s lead to 3-0. Reed Stanford followed with a base hit to left field, and Maranto drilled a two-run double to left field as the Panthers took a 5-0 lead.
“We slept on that Game 1 win and brought it right back with no hesitation,” Maranto said.
Braden Maranto came in for Walker Maranto as courtesy runner, and he was able to advance to third on a wild pitch. After Rock was intentionally walked, Cayden Smith came in as his courtesy runner.
Smith stole second, while Braden Maranto stole home to add to Amory’s lead. Gillentine reached on an error at short to allow Smith to score and push the lead to 7-0.
Seminary cut the score to 7-1 in the top of the fifth after Eli McNease hit a solo home run to right field. In the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers loaded the bases on singles by Stanford and Walker Maranto, while Kimbrough reached first on a hit by pitch.
After Braden Maranto came in as courtesy runner, Rock hit a two-run single to right field to add to Amory’s lead. The Panthers took a 10-1 lead after Kimbrough came home on a wild pitch, while courtesy runner Smith advanced to second.
A second wild pitch allowed Smith to advance, and Reese had the walkoff hit on an RBI single to left field to put the game away.
“That last play couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Pace said. “Clayton (Reese) is special, been a special guy out there in the outfield and I hope someone takes a chance on him.”
Rock was named the series MVP after going 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and getting the win on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
"We have five special seniors, and it's going to be really tough to replace those guys," Pace said. "Bo is Mr. 3A baseball in my opinion. When he gets out there, I have flashbacks of when Will Cox used to be out there. We give him a couple of runs and feel really, really good about it. They rally around him."
Game 1, Friday: Amory 9, Seminary 1
After trailing 1-0 for the majority of the game, a late-game surge lifted the Amory Panthers to a 9-1 win over Seminary on Friday. The rally was sparked in the sixth by a bases-clearing double from Will McComb.
“We came out a bit tight, had the two baserunning mistakes early and we still felt good,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We were hitting, still getting baserunners on, and we finally got the big hit from (Will) McComb. He was about .340 or so with an on-base percentage of about .570, so he finds ways to get on. He knows this is his last ride, and he’s been a dog for us.”
Reed Stanford and Walker Maranto got the Panthers started in the top of the first with a pair of base hits, but a flyout and a double play ended the half. Seminary got on the board first in the bottom of the first after loading the bases on a pair of walks and a single, and Donovan Hale came home on a passed ball.
Corbin Gillentine opened the second with a double to center field, but three straight outs followed the big hit. Amory’s defense held off the Bulldogs in the bottom of the second with Tyler Sledge adding a pair of strikeouts to his total, while Stanford hauled in a popout at second base.
“It’s an early run and unlucky, but you have to stay levelheaded and trust your guys to get on the paths and bring some runs across the plate,” Sledge said. “I had a little problem with my foot earlier in the bullpen, so I had some velocity issues, but you teach yourself to push through it and finesse, mix in speeds, mix in changeups, mix in movement, and it’s a great way to keep them off balance.”
In the third, fourth and fifth innings, the Panthers had no trouble getting runners on base, but they were unable to bring them in. In the sixth, Amory flipped the switch to string together some big plays.
Gillentine hit a single to center field, while Bryce Glenn drew a walk. Clayton Reese singled on a bunt to load the bases.
“Clayton (Reese) was needing to get the bunt down, and he took that upon himself,” Pace said. “He was thinking if he gets that bunt down, it’s on. He has the green light to do that any time, and it’s very impressive.”
Will McComb followed the single by Reese with a three-run double to left field, giving Amory a 3-1 lead.
“I had a 2-0 count, so I said anything middle in to smash it in the gap or down the line right here. He gave me the pitch I wanted, and I just saw it and hit it,” McComb said. “It’s the state championship and everybody is going to be a bit tense at first. We carried that tenseness a little too far, but I think that hit got us going, and we strung some hits together and put together a good second half of the ballgame.”
Stanford followed with an RBI single to add to the Panthers’ lead. Amory’s momentum carried over to the seventh inning after only giving up a walk in the bottom of the sixth.
Ethan Kimbrough, Bo Rock and Gillentine cracked base hits to the outfield to load the bases, while Cayden Smith came in as pinch runner for Kimbrough. Reese added to the lead with a two-run single to left field, and Sledge increased the score to 8-1 with a two-run double.
Ben Gault came in for Sledge as courtesy runner, and he came home on an error at short. In the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers’ defense forced a three-up, three-down with Sledge notching his ninth strikeout in the Game 1 victory. He allowed just two hits on the day in the complete game.
“(Tyler) Sledge has struggled in some of the earlier rounds, getting into maybe the fourth,” Pace said. “His count would get up, and we just told him, ‘Give us what you can again.’ He gave us everything right there. We know it’s in there, and he’s been our guy all year. It’s the perfect time to get one.”