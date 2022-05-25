AMORY – As the Amory Panthers get ready to play in their biggest series against Seminary on Wednesday and Friday in the state championship, Amory’s coach and players reflected on everything that has gotten them to this point of the season.
To learn more about Seminary in preparation for the championship series, Amory coach Chris Pace said that his team went down to Clarkdale to watch Game 3 of their South half series.
“I don’t know much about their team outside of what we saw when we went down there to watch them play Clarkdale,” he said. “They’re athletic with a lot of guys already committed to play college ball, so they’ve done something right to get in this spot. They’re a good group with a lot of fight, but if we show up and play Amory baseball, I feel pretty good about it. We’ll be playing on a minor league ballpark, so we can’t let the lights get too bright.”
Pace, who was a part of the coaching staff with Amory’s 2010 team that made it to the championship round, said that he sees some similarities and differences in this group.
“It’s been 12 years since we made it, and that was a special group,” he said. “They’re about the same type of kids that just love to play baseball, and I see a similar amount of fight and want to in this group. The groups are a little different too because this group got put out at North half last year and fought their way to state this year, but the 2010 team lost a couple of guys after making state and ended up losing at North half in 2011. We thought we had all the chances in the world to make it back, but it didn’t go our way. We’re going to have fun and not take anything for granted because this game can humble you quickly.”
Pace reflected on the run that his team made last year, falling in North half to Booneville, and he referred to it as an eye-opening situation.
“These guys have had it in their mind that they were special back when they were freshmen,” he said. “Some of these guys started to get more opportunities when they were sophomores, and others were starters when they were sophomores. Last year was a real eye-opener for us because we hadn’t been in a scenario like that, and we ended up getting our feelings hurt.”
Senior Ethan Kimbrough faced the heartbreak of falling at state in football, and he talked about being determined to see a different outcome in baseball.
“Last year, we came really close, and it was heartbreaking to lose at North half,” Kimbrough said. “Then we made it to state in football and lost, so personally, I’m determined not to lose in baseball. These boys are my brothers, and we’re all so close and have bonded through the game of baseball. I’m just happy that it’s carried us this far, and the support has been amazing. When the community and students show up to cheer us on, there’s nothing like it.”
Junior Corbin Gillentine said that he saw last year’s experience at North half as a stepping stone for everything that has happened this season.
“Playing in that North half game last year, with the intensity and big crowd, led us to get here,” Gillentine said. “We’ve been talking about this since we were 12 years old, making it to state when we became juniors and seniors, so it’s very exciting now that we’re here. The support that we’ve been getting here lately can’t be beaten, and I know if we play Amory baseball, we’re going to win it all.”
As in any team sport, production from others is seen as a vital part of winning, and the Panthers have gotten exactly that. Pace applauded the total team effort that he has seen all season.
“Most of the time, it’s been a different guy for us each game, and we can’t just say that one guy has put us in this position,” Pace said. “We’ve got our nine hole, Will McComb, batting about .340 to .345 with an on-base percentage of about .600. Another reporter asked me who were our key players, and I told him all 23 are vital to us whether it’s picking up your teammate with a pat on the back or grabbing someone’s helmet. That’s what they’re supposed to do to keep everyone going.”
Defense begins at the mound for this Amory team as they have found five reliable guys in Bo Rock, Bryce Glenn, Jack Howell, Corbin Gillentine and Tyler Sledge that have seemed to handle the playoff pressure fairly well. In his past two games pitching, Rock has 20 strikeouts, four hits and only one walk in the closeout win over Booneville and Game 2 against Kossuth.
“Those last two rounds, Bo (Rock) has had very good outings, and he’s been our Game 2 guy,” Pace said. “In rounds one and two, we got Bryce (Glenn), Jack (Howell), Corbin (Gillentine) and Tyler (Sledge) some work. Those five guys have been valuable on the mound for us in the playoffs.”
Over the past few games, the Panthers have found their stride at the plate. In Game 2 of the Booneville series, Glenn finished 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Walker Maranto and Sledge came away with home runs.
The Panthers tallied a total of 26 hits in the Booneville series with nine different players coming away with two or more hits.
“It’s been a different person for us in each of the rounds,” Pace said. “In the Booneville series, the bottom of the lineup hit well, and that took a little pressure off the top. Pitchers tend to lay off when they get to the middle of the lineup, but our guys keep popping out, and that gives them double the pressure. We definitely hope that can carry over.”
Pace praised the Panthers' fanbase for constantly supporting them all season.
“We’re blessed with our fans because they’ve helped us get through situations by giving us the momentum and carrying it over in each round, and our last home game was just electric here,” he said. “We’re grateful to be going to compete for a state championship and representing Amory, but we’re not ready for it to be over. When we started in January, we wondered how we were going to be remembered as a team and now that we’ve made it this far, we’re going to go down there and play Amory Panther baseball.”