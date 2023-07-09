From dominating on the mound at the high school level to making a name for himself at Northeast Community College, Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt is about to start a new chapter in his baseball career at the Division 1 level.
After receiving multiple other offers from prominent schools such as Delta State University, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Southeastern Louisiana, North Alabama University, Harding University, Arkansas Tech University, Akron University, Mississippi College and Southern Louisiana, Oswalt ultimately decided to continue his career at the University of Louisiana Monroe.
“My first year at Northeast, my roommate was Shawn Weatherbee, and he’s down there at ULM now, so I definitely wanted to go down there and play with him,” Oswalt said. “Plus, I love their facility and it’s out there in the country part of Louisiana. I got a chance to meet with the coaches, and they showed me around. The campus is really beautiful, and I just felt like it was the best fit for me. I feel like I can come in there and make an impact right away.”
Oswalt has been known to make instant impacts for his teams as he totaled 41 strikeouts in 13 appearances during his first year at Northeast, starting in seven games and finishing with a 5-3 record.
“Coming from a smaller school like Nettleton, it was a big step for me and everything was a lot different,” Oswalt said. “Everyone is good, and the hitters are a lot better at the collegiate level, so I had a lot to learn about mechanics and all that stuff starting out. I really didn’t know what to expect, and I had a few bad games at first, but that really helped me get better for my sophomore year because I’d learned so much in my freshman year.”
Oswalt credited his high school coach, Joseph Koon, for preparing him for all the challenges ahead going into his first year at Northeast.
“I had a really good year my senior year of high school, so that helped me go into the collegiate level with a lot of confidence,” Oswalt said. “Coach (Joseph) Koon was a good guy, and he’d help me out a lot. He and I would talk one-on-one about the team, and he’d always give me advice. He played four years of collegiate ball, so he knew all about it and told me what to look for.”
After his freshman year, Oswalt worked his way to a starting role on the mound for the Tigers. As a sophomore, Oswalt tallied 66 strikeouts in 14 starts and finished with a 4.70 ERA and a 6-2 record.
“Staying competitive the whole game was probably the biggest thing that I learned from my first year,” Oswalt said. “If you start getting tired out there and start throwing it down the middle, batters are going to take advantage of that. I worked hard that offseason and stayed in the weight room to get better. I expected no less from myself, and I’m just glad that the coaches trusted me enough to put me out there as a starter.”
Along with putting in gym time during the offseason, Oswalt also spent his summer developing his skills with the Tupelo 49ers.
“The 49ers were definitely the most fun team that I’ve played on,” Oswalt said. “We won almost every game, and our coaches were awesome and just let us go out there and play. Whenever we made the playoffs, we’d always face good competition from other states, so that really prepare me to face good teams at the collegiate level.”
Oswalt named his playoff performance against Jones College this past season as one of his most memorable games with Northeast. He finished with four strikeouts while allowing five hits, three walks and two runs in the 8-7 win to advance to the Region 23 tournament.
“The playoffs were a totally different atmosphere because everything is a lot more intense and every pitch counts,” Oswalt said. “I got to pitch against Jones (College) in the playoffs my freshman year, and they beat me, so I was ready to start against them again this year. We ended up winning, and that sent us to the Region 23 tournament.”
The Tigers ended this season falling to Louisiana State University-Eunice and Itawamba Community College in the tournament. Oswalt views his time at Northeast as a period in his career that helped him become a more well-rounded pitcher.
“The biggest thing that I think I’ve improved on is being a more well-rounded pitcher,” Oswalt said. “My velocity is up now, and I’m better at getting outs more often now than when I first got there. I can read hitters better, make better pitches and counts and all that now.”
After facing numerous quality opponents in community college and with the 49ers, Oswalt believes those experiences will help him thrive at the D1 level.
“Community college gave me the opportunity to see that high level of competition that I know I’ll be facing every game now at the Division 1 level,” Oswalt said. “I’m definitely excited to get to play against Southern Miss and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Southern Miss has hosted the Super Regions two years in a row, so I hope I get to see what that’s about.”
While at ULM, Oswalt hopes to continue to improve as a pitcher and achieve his ultimate goal of playing in the major leagues.
“I just want to get a little bit better every day and prove myself,” he said. “I’m really just excited for the whole experience, and I of course want to get drafted. That’s always been my goal and that dream to continue playing is still there.”
