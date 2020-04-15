Jared Johnson saw his first spring training as a prospect in the Atlanta Braves’ system come to an abrupt end when the COVID-19 pandemic struck back in early March.
Johnson and the rest of the Braves’ organization don’t have a timetable on when the baseball season can begin, but he’s ready for that moment when it comes.
“When I first got down to camp, I was a little nervous. We got down there a few days earlier, and I wasn’t really knowing what to expect, being an 18-year-old kid around all the big league guys,” Johnson said. “Once I got into the swing of things, the first few days turned out to be really fun. I looked forward to waking up every day and thinking, ‘Hey, I get to play baseball today.’ When you prepare for that the whole offseason and then it gets canceled, and you don’t know when you’re going to get to play, it’s a little heartbreaking, but it’s always good to be back home.”
With minor league spring training started later than the major leagues version, Johnson had only been down in Florida for a week and a half before the pandemic shut the league down.
“It started to get a little hectic from other leagues canceling their seasons and sending people home, and then we heard from some guys down the road like the Red Sox that they were about to send their guys home,” he said. “We were all in a whirlwind, didn’t know what to think this way or how long we were going to go home or if we were or if we had to stay there in Florida. I still had the same mindset to go out there and take up every opportunity I could and learn from some of the best.”
During the shutdown, Johnson said the organization has encouraged its players to keep working out while they can and stay away from people to avoid the virus.
“Nolan Ryan said being a big league pitcher is a dream, but going through the minor leagues and all the offseasons, that’s the nightmare. It’s a pretty good way to describe it, but I kind of enjoy being in the nightmare because there’s beauty in the struggle,” he said. “That’s a good way to describe it because you get to see how much you grow, and that builds you and molds you into a character. It’s hard to get work in with so many places on lockdown, but I’m going to keep doing what I can.”
Johnson made six starts in the Gulf Coast Rookie League last summer in July and August, posting a 3.52 ERA with 12 strikeouts.
“You have to start somewhere, and a lot of the big prospects have started out in rookie ball. The GCL taught me a lot, though, playing those day games in the 100-degree weather,” Johnson said. “It will kind of make you either love it or hate it. If you love it, you have to stay focused on it, and if you hate it, then every day is just going to get worse and worse. If you love it, then you will go to any end to play the game in any way, shape or form. It was definitely a huge learning experience, but I don’t ever plan on being back down in there.
With his pitching repertoire mostly featuring a mid-90s fastball and a slider in high school, the changeup has been the focus of his work since being in the minor leagues and especially during this past offseason.
“I was a two-pitch guy in high school, but that doesn’t work out too well in the pros being a starter. If you have a good fastball, you have to have something to make it even better. That’s where the changeup comes in,” Johnson said. “It looks just like a fastball, but then it drops off the table at the last second. It’s like 88 or 90, and they are expecting 96 or 98. It’s just nasty. I threw my two-seam fastball a lot last year and got a good feel for it. I guess you could say it’s kind of like a sinker. I quit throwing my slider so hard, developed more movement on it and took a few miles an hour off it, but nothing drastic, just to get more break into it. I worked on my changeup a lot this past offseason.”
When or if the season resumes, Johnson, who just turned 19 in March, is projected to join the Class A Rome Braves and hopes to move up a level each offseason.
“I would love to make it to the big leagues when I’m 22 or 23, about three or four more years. That’s the goal. The scout who drafted me told me that I have time on my side and not to worry about pressuring myself,” he said. “Of course, I’m going to work my tail off, but he said that I didn’t have two years or three years to make it or break it like some college guys do. He said you have about five years to do whatever you need to do, and we’re going to help you out as much as we can. He was saying he thinks I have a good shot at being a big leaguer, and that’s the plan and the dream.”
Starter’s mindset
While his strong fastball could set him up to be a reliever, Johnson’s goal is to stay a starter.
“You just get to face more hitters, so that’s more competition. Being a starter, that’s some of the most competitive guys you will be around when you’re down there,” Johnson said. “You’re hoping to give your team at least six, maybe eight innings or a complete game, which that’s not going to happen every time, but that’s the mindset you go in with though.”
Two of the biggest pieces of advice he’s gotten so far in the minor leagues has been to not overthink and to remain confident in his abilities.
“Everybody hears it that baseball is one of the most mental games you can be in, and it’s just mental warfare in general, staying motivated and playing such a long season all the time,” Johnson said. “Even being an 18- or 19-year old kid, you still have to go out there and they have enough people in the higher ups that are paying you and expecting you to go out and perform. If they have that much confidence in you, then yours should be through the roof. They are paying you to play baseball, and you’re not an amateur anymore. You’re a professional. One of my buddies was talking to me and said that if I had the mindset of everybody in this stadium bought those tickets to watch me pitch today, I would be a big leaguer in just a few years. That lit an extra fire in me and made me feel really good about myself. You have to have a bulletproof mindset.”
Johnson admitted that with the uncertainty of the season, it’s a trying time for minor leaguers across the game. He hopes that if the season were to be canceled entirely, teams might have a chance to get their players together for an instructional league.
“You work your tail off in the offseason, and you’re pumped for spring training. You’re looking good in bullpens there, and then the season is over until we re-evaluate everything and it completely clears up. We don’t even know if we’re going to have a season this year or not, and if we do, it could be like 70 games,” Johnson said. “Last year, we had about a three-week instructional league with minor league coordinators down there and just top prospects. I think we would do something like that, maybe for longer. That way you still get work in, and they still see you. You don’t want to go a whole year without doing anything, but the higher ups know what they are doing though and how to handle business.”