At the beginning of the 2022 volleyball season, Amory’s Ella Grace Phillips received life-changing news heading into her sophomore year.
She found out that her mom, Amanda, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that metastasized to her liver.
“Since most people know that my mom is my best friend and is always by my side, hearing that was difficult for me to accept,” Phillips said. “My mom was in the Vanderbilt hospital for the majority of the season, so I played sports for the first time without her being there, and it was hard.”
Despite receiving that devastating news and realizing that her mom would not be able to attend any volleyball games that season, Phillips vowed to not only play hard for her teammates but also for her mom.
“I knew that my mom would want me to be the best that I can be and never settle for anything less than what she knew I could do,” she said. “I also understood that because of my position on the team, I had to support my teammates and keep performing at my highest level. My teammates always expect a lot out of me, so I knew that I couldn’t back down for them. We had a big season this past year, so I wanted to keep my role up for my teammates and everyone else around me.”
Phillips did just that in her sophomore year as she was named the Lady Panthers’ MVP for the second-straight year and was also named the 4-3A Division Player of the Year while reaching the 1,000 kills mark.
Her accolades did not stop there as she also dominated the softball scene, making the all-division team for the second year in a row, posting her highest batting average of .440 and also winning the Division Player of the Year award in softball.
“I was very honored to achieve Player of the Year awards in both sports, and it felt like all my hard work was starting to show,” she said. “Coach (Shay) Ashford and Coach (Jessica) Seger have pushed me very hard, and they know what type of player I am and how I like to be coached. Both of them do a very good job of never letting me settle for less, and they always push me to be better.”
Playing through adversity was challenging at times for Phillips, but her family and coaches kept her motivated throughout the season.
“It was really tough but praying every time I got down and keeping my faith in God really helped me through a lot of it,” she said. “Going to my family and Coach Ashford really kept me on track during the season.”
Phillips also saw a tremendous amount of support from her teammates, Amory supporters and other surrounding communities, which kept her motivated.
“It was very shocking, and I realized how kind people are,” she said. “It really helped keep me going and put a smile on my face when I needed it the most. Our volleyball game against Pontotoc was amazing, and I couldn't have asked for anything better at that time. I was going through a really hard time in my life, and we had a game to honor her. Both teams came around to pray after the game, and everyone individually told me that they’d keep her in their thoughts and prayers. I really think because of them, we are where we are today.”
Phillips credited her mother for inspiring her to push through the volleyball and softball seasons and have a dominant sophomore year.
“I quickly started to understand how grateful I am for the little things like walking, exercising and playing sports after watching my mom endure pain and not being able to do those simple things anymore,” she said. “I was inspired by my mom to work harder each day as she was working harder to heal her body and come home. It was incredibly challenging not having her around to chat and assist with my game during that time period, but God got me through it and had his hands on her the whole time.”
Phillips’s big sophomore year in volleyball has already earned her a pair of scholarship offers from Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College.
“I like both of those schools, and I think they’d both be great choices for me in the future,” she said. “With volleyball season coming up, I think that we have a really good chance of going far in 4A because we have a great team with a lot of chemistry. We have a few kinks to work out, but I’m excited, and I think we’re going to work them out.”
As her mom continues to fight the battle against colon cancer, Phillips’s message to anyone who may be going through a similar situation is to never give up.
“I’d say the person that I look up to the most is my mom because of how determined and fearless she is. During the softball season, she was home and traveling to and from Vanderbilt for chemo, and she rushed home to make it to as many games as possible,” she said. “I think she only missed two games all season, and she would come wearing her chemo pump in 30-degree weather and give me a big smile. If anyone else is going through something like this, I would say never give up and never let yourself settle for anything less. It’s important to always put your faith in God and lean on those that you know you can lean on.”
