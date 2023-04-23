Get your sunflower seeds and lawn chairs ready ladies and gentlemen because the playoffs are finally here.
I don’t know if it’s just me, but this year’s baseball and softball seasons seemed to fly by a lot faster than last year’s. Either way, I’m ready to see how a lot of these teams will perform now that we’re at the biggest part of the year.
This past week, we saw softball teams like Smithville, Nettleton and Hatley get their first taste of playoff action, while Amory and Hamilton got a nice little break before their big games coming up this week against Amanda Elzy and Ingomar.
The Lady Noles made light out their play-in matchup against Ashland, picking up back-to-back blowout wins on Thursday to advance to the second round where they will play Wheeler.
Smithville has been on a nice groove as far as hitting the ball, which ended up being a key component during last week’s win over Nettleton. If they can keep up their strong at-the-plate performance, Smithville has a chance to make a lot of noise in the playoffs.
Both Game 1s for Nettleton and Hatley had undesirable outcomes as both teams went up against two extremely talented pitchers. One positive takeaway that I had from watching Hatley’s game against Kossuth was they managed to hold them to only five runs in the loss.
All game it seemed like they were one big hit away from getting back into the game, but unfortunately, it never came. By the time this column comes out, Game 2 will be over for both of these teams, but hopefully, they can bounce back and force a Game 3.
As far as baseball goes, the first-round series that I am most looking forward to is Smithville vs. Hamilton. This series adds a new twist to this county-county rivalry as Hamilton already has a win 10-0 win against the Noles under its belt from the Monroe County Tournament at the start of the season. It’s going to be interesting to see if the Lions will continue to dominate or if the Noles can make adjustments from the previous game.
In 3A baseball, Amory begins its playoff journey against Rosa Fort, while Aberdeen will face off against Independence. Nettleton will take on Byhalia, and Hatley will match up against North Panola. There are a lot of good first-round matchups and potential second-round series across the board, and I’m excited to see which team or teams can go the distance this year.
