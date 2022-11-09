HAMILTON - Sebastopol gave the Hamilton Lions all they could handle on senior night Thursday. Kyzer Verner had three rushing touchdowns, but it was Evan Pounders’ last-minute rushing touchdown that saw the Lions defeat Sebastopol in a 33-30 thriller.
“Evan and this senior group are, without a doubt, the leaders of this team,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “I’ve been here for about 15 months and from the first time that I met them, I could see it by their actions that they wanted to get better. There were going to be little goals, and we’ve hit every single one of them to get to the point we’re at today.”
The Lions got the ball first and got going early as Verner ran the ball four times and scored on a seven-yard run, taking a 6-0 lead after the failed two-point conversion. The Lions’ defense came out roaring with stops by Jacourey Miller and Ran Honeycutt to give their offense the ball back.
After punting the ball away, Sebastopol strung together a few plays and found the end zone on a touchdown completion to take the lead after the two-point conversion. The Lions started the second quarter with a third-down catch by Johnathan Hughes.
Hamilton found its rhythm, going down the field and retaking the lead on Verner’s second touchdown of the evening. The conversion was no good and the Bobcats struck back, using a big kickoff return to retake the lead.
Josh Harrison, Ean Collum and Sean Potts teamed up on a tackle to force a third-and-long situation, and Hughes broke up the pass, giving the Lions the ball back. Verner and Trent Jones kept it moving with runs and a catch by Miller got the Lions in the red zone.
Back-to-back runs by Verner set up a touchdown run from Pounders. Beasley’s extra point made it a 19-16 contest.
The Lions’ defense started the third with a defensive stop and answered big on offense. A pass from Pounders to Miller put the Lions in solid field position, and Verner scored his third touchdown of the night a few plays later with Beasley’s extra point putting Hamilton up 26-16.
“We kind of struggled in the first half, but good teams push through,” Verner said. “I knew we would come out with the win because I have a great team.”
Sebastopol responded with a touchdown pass on fourth and nine, and the two-point conversion cut the score to 26-24. After a forcing a three and out, Sebastopol took advantage and gained a lead.
Hamilton punted the ball away to start the fourth, but they got it right back after an interception by Hunter Barnes. After a few quick drives from both teams, the Lions got the ball with two minutes left in the game.
Pounders found Justin Verner over the middle, setting the off at the Bobcats’ three-yard line. Pounders managed to punch it into the end zone with one minute left, gaining a 33-30 lead after Kyzer Verner’s extra point.
“Coming off the field, Coach Tackett told us to forget everything and just go one play at a time because we had one more drive left with three timeouts,” Pounders said. “We came out and did what we know we could do.”
Miller and Hughes teamed up on the stop, putting the Bobcats in a third-and-10 situation. After giving up the first down, Potts nailed the quarterback on first down for a sack. Miller sealed the win with a pass deflection on fourth and nine as the clock hit zero.
Kyzer Verner tallied 169 rushing yards on 22 carries, while Pounders added 53 rushing yards.
