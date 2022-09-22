HAMILTON - Okolona gave the Hamilton Lions a major test in their last non-region game of the season.
Thanks to four rushing touchdowns by Evan Pounders' runs and a highly effective run game, the Lions overcame first-half miscues and a scrappy Chieftains squad to pass the test and win a 50-34 slugfest on Friday night.
“We overcame so much adversity over the summer with everybody doubting us,” Pounders said. “We just came out here and showed them we can do what we can do.”
A third-down tackle by Kyzer Verner forced a punt, but the offense gave up the momentum as soon as it got it when the Chieftains’ defense came away with an interception and returned it for a touchdown. After the early hiccup, the offense went right back to work, using the running of Verner to get the ball to the three-yard line.
Two plays later, Verner scored on a run to tie the game up, and Jacourey Miller’s two-point conversion run gave the Lions an 8-6 lead. Parker Beasley snagged an interception two plays into Okolona’s next drive, and a string of runs by Jordan Stanick had the Lions knocking on the door again.
Stanick capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Verner busted off a 31-yard run on the first play of the drive, while he and Trent Jones ended the first quarter with runs.
After stalling out on their first drive in the second, the Lions’ defense answered the call with Stanick, Verner and Colin Nevil getting tackles. Hamilton’s offense wasted no time as Pounders took off for a big run and scored on the next play, while Stanick converted the two-point run, extending Hamilton’s lead to 22-12
“We rely on Evan (Pounders) at the quarterback position, both running and throwing it,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “He gets us lined up, and he gets us in the right situations offensively.”
Ean Collum’s fourth-down tackle on a long drive gave the Lions the ball, and they did not miss. Back-to-back passes from Pounders to Justin Verner and Johnathan Hughes woke the offense up, and Ashton Boeke extended the lead with a touchdown reception from Pounders.
“We have a plethora of athletes out there, and we felt like we can get any of them the ball on any play and we feel comfortable with that,” Tackett said.
A high, short punt by the Chieftains gave the Lions solid field position, and a pass from Pounders to Miller set the Lions up at the three-yard line. Okolona’s defense came away with another pick-six to end the half.
Hunter Barnes blocked the extra point to leave the score at 29-18 at halftime.
Pounders and the Lions’ running attack kept pounding the ball to start the second half, going on a long drive when Kyzer Verner ran it in the end zone, but the touchdown was called back. Okolona took over after recovering a fumble and cut the score to 29-26 after a touchdown down plus a two-point conversion.
Kyzer Verner gave his team a boost on the first play of the drive as he broke free for a 78-yard run to get down to the two-yard line. Pounders scored on a quarterback keeper to extend their lead.
Sean Potts, Rokelle Cox and Blake Gosa made a few plays on defense to slow the Chieftains down, but they managed to score, cutting the lead to 36-34.
The Lions began the fourth quarter with a more than six-minute drive. Stanick’s run got the Lions to the three-yard line, and Pounders punched it in for another touchdown.
Potts had back-to-back big plays for Hamilton’s defense with a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery a few plays later. Pounders scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game after a run by Stanick, and Beasley’s extra point sealed the 50-34 win.
