The naysayers would say it’s not possible for us to have a smooth school year for 2021-2022. After all, school is barely underway and we’re already hearing about quarantines, arguing about mask mandates and vaccines and seeing a rise in case numbers.
I’m a glass half full kind of person though, and nothing has done my heart more good the last two years than seeing those school buses rolling by my house or our office on the first day of school.
I’m also a huge sucker for those back to school pictures that parents post on Facebook, and it doesn’t matter if it’s your kid’s first day of kindergarten or of senior year. I enjoy seeing those pictures, and I especially enjoy seeing them if they are kids I cover – even though they grow up and leave school way too fast.
Those sort of posts have made me happier over this last year plus because I am a firm believer that the best place for kids to be is in school, COVID or no COVID.
If you follow me on social media, you probably know my opinions on these matters just as well as you know my love for the Cardinals. I couldn’t wish for anything more than a normal school year, where we can always see the smiling faces of kids and teachers and don’t have to worry about quarantines, virtual days or potential shutdowns.
Personally, I feel like all of our schools did a great job battling through last year for the most part. There was once or twice that I felt the gun was jumped on shutting down a team with one positive case (the rule is three) or shutting down for a few days prematurely, but with most everyone, the good battle was fought and doors stayed open.
It’s the best thing for kids education wise. I can’t count the number of times I heard a teacher say how behind some of their virtual learning students were, and it’s just a way of learning that some students couldn’t seem to master in one year.
This year, as opposed to last year, a potential shutdown puts any extracurricular activities – yes, sports – in even more jeopardy. There were times last school year where schools could shut down for a few days and still play their games on those given days, and we even saw outside our county some places do it for longer than that.
That’s not an option this year, as the MHSAA has mandated that if a school is all virtual, no sports or other extracurriculars can go on. No one wants to miss any more games that what were already missed in the spring of 2020 or during interruptions last year, so hopefully that can go more smoothly.
I’m certainly not a fan of masks and had hoped that soon we could all start a massive bonfire for those ones we had to wear last year. After all, who wants to put on a mask to go cover a basketball or volleyball game in a hot gym? Certainly not me, but if it was what had to be done for the games to go on, I could be a trooper and do it.
Some of our school districts have different rules so far regarding masks than others, and some could still change as many have in the last week or so. The one thing that is different this year is the wearing of masks could mean that less kids have to quarantine, which oftentimes seemed to be a more nagging problem than kids who actually tested positive during last school year.
I know from the sports side, that definitely kept our athletes out of games more often than actual positive tests did, so as I saw one person recommend, maybe wearing that mask (and your classmates doing the same) is what helps keep you on the field or the court for your football, basketball, soccer etc. game.
I wrote this same sentiment last year, but I can’t understand those who are already willing to predict doom and gloom for the school year. We made it through plenty of trying times last year and came out the other side with a great finish in the spring. It can happen again this year, and I’m wishing all the best for our students, teachers, administrations, parents and more.