It was a restless night for almost everyone across the county as our eyes were glued to the weather station with damaging weather ahead.
My heart dropped when Matt Laubhan began to panic and announced that the tornado was headed straight for Amory. This was my first encounter with a tornado and hearing it passing through my neighborhood felt like a bad dream that I wanted to be over.
After everything had passed, I barely got any sleep trying to process what had just happened and worrying about what my neighborhood and town would look like in the morning. Thankfully, there was no significant damage to my house but seeing how bad the damages were to my family and neighbors’ properties was heartbreaking.
We spent a good portion of the day cleaning up the mess that the storm had left and riding around town to see how other parts of Amory looked. The day became even more surreal when I heard the news that north Amory was gone, and pictures of the Exxon gas station and my old high school flooded my timeline.
From what I saw, the baseball, softball and football fields took unimaginable damage that was tough to see. In my nearly two years of covering Monroe County sports, these three fields have become like second homes to me and other supports where unforgettable memories have been made.
Through all the destruction that occurred on Friday night, the beauty of others lending a helping hand to those who needed it, providing food, water and cleaning up debris, brightened up the day on Saturday morning. This storm left many Monroe Countians in shambles with nothing left to do but pick up the pieces, but I know the prideful towns of Amory, Smithville and Wren will bounce back stronger than ever from this catastrophe.
Please keep these three towns in your thoughts and prayers as they work hard to rebuild their beloved communities.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&