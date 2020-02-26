ABERDEEN – Whether it’s old school, new school or hardcore wrestling, fans and first-comers to the sport will get a variety Feb. 29 for an Outlaw Wrestling Organization show at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building, at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
The show will raise funds for the park and recreation program.
“The main reason we’re having it is because it’s different. Even with this fundraiser, it’s not just for kids; it’s for adults. It’s fun to talk to people and see them excited about it. It’s important for me to stay on my toes to bring something,” said park and rec. director Michelle Stewart.
Through at least seven matches, Saturday’s event will feature former WWE wrestler Rodney Mack, Big Daddy Yum Yum, “Superstar” Bill Dundee, Terrell “Da Dirty One” Moore, Curley Moe, Brett Michaels, “Hollywood” Jimmy Blaylock, the Pink Flamingos, Barry Wolfe, Max Mayhem, Jai Webb and the OWO championship match, which is a street fight between Tony Dabbs and Aberdeen native Gene Jackson.
“[Big Daddy Yum Yum] is in Japan wrestling and he’s coming back home to Louisiana and saw we were having this show and that Rodney Mack was going to be there and asked if he could come,” said Terrell, who is the OWO commissioner. “He has done some work for the WWE and has been in Japan.
“It’s going to be a show with a lot of variety. You’ve got old school with Bill Dundee, you’ve got some high-flying style and a first blood match. It’s good entertainment for everybody, and this show will cover all of the bases.”
Stewart said funds raised will benefit ongoing basketball court improvements at General Young Park, and anything left will go towards the Aberdeen Sportsplex.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and bell time is at 7:30 p.m. Advanced V.I.P. tickets are available for $15, and general admission is $10. Children 4 and younger get in for free. For more information, call 315-9709, stop by the park and rec. building or search OWO wrestling in Aberdeen on www.eventbrite.com.