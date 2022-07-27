There is nothing better than the feeling of kicking your feet up, relaxing and spending time with your friends and family after a productive weekday. These past few weeks have seemed like a breeze to me as I have been able to finish most of my content early and relax on weekends.
Things did start to heat up last week with the football season approaching, and our fall sports tab coming right around the corner. Meeting with our county’s football coaches to talk about their expectations and key players was a shift change of pace compared to other weeks, but we got the job done, nevertheless.
Last Tuesday, Melissa and I went over to talk with Amory coach Brooks Dampeer. Coming off of a state championship appearance, you would think Coach Dampeer would reflect on what his group was able to accomplish last season, but that was not the case in this interview.
Dampeer sternly stated that the keys to his team’s success next season will be staying healthy mentally and not living off the success that they had last year. Dampeer knows that his returning group has the opportunity to be even better than they were last season, and he is determined to bring the best out of them this year.
The next day, we met with Nettleton coach John Keith and new Hatley coach Seth Lee. Coach Keith knows that a few unlucky situations plagued his team last year, but he has been locked in on fixing the mistakes that they made last season to be successful this year.
As a first-year head coach with an entirely new coaching staff, Lee is looking to completely turn things around for Hatley. Despite all the changes, Lee said that his group has bought in and accepted everything that he is trying to do.
We rounded up our last few interviews on Thursday, meeting with Smithville coach Chad Collums, Hamilton coach Wade Tackett and Aberdeen coach Alex Williams.
The Noles will rely a lot on their youth this season as they only have one senior on their team, but Collums saw some positives in coaching a younger team. One positive that he mentioned was his junior class getting an early opportunity to step up and take on leadership roles.
Coach Tackett spoke highly of the offensive firepower and depth on defense that his team has. Tackett seemed eager to challenge his team to get over the hump and overcome adversity to win games.
The game plan for the Bulldogs has not changed much as Coach Williams talked about continuing to play hard-nosed football.
Williams sees the experience that his team has as one of their biggest strengths, and he believes that will help them win a lot of tough games.
Talking with all these coaches before the season starts is always interesting, and it felt good to knock so many things off my checklist in one week. Now that I have gotten all my interviews out of the way, I think I will get back to relaxing and enjoying my weekends…for now at least.
