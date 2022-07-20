Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
AMORY – Amory’s Krisi and Mark Boren, partners of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), will give kids across Monroe County and the surrounding areas a fun opportunity to get active with a Punt, Pass and Kick event. The event will be held at the Amory High School football field on August 6 at 9 a.m.
“We were thinking about something that we could put together to provide some friendly competition, and we care about our community and the kids that play rec and club sports,” Krisi Boren said. “Each participant will get two attempts to punt, pass and kick the ball, and we’ll accumulate the best two attempts for their final scores. One thing that we’re really excited about is the top two from each age division, boys and girls, will go on to compete in the championship round before a Friday night football game at one of the high schools. Overall, our goal is to have a fun day of competition, while also raising awareness of FCA and its impact in Monroe County.”
The FCA is a ministry and student-led club that reaches around 750 to 800 athletes a week and uses sports to share the word of God.
“The FCA is a 66-year-old ministry that is now the number one club in public schools worldwide,” Mark Boren said. “We use the platform of sports and peer-on-peer influence to be positive role models and give coaches and athletes a place to grow in Christ and use their platform to share the love of Christ.”
At the event, every participant will receive a goodie bag and t-shirt, and awards will be given out on the day of preliminaries for the longest kick, punt and pass. During the championship round, the winner will receive a championship jersey and a medal.
The divisions will be split into ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and there will also be an 8-12 special abilities age division.
“Amory is my hometown, and we just want to make a difference,” Krisi Boren said. “This is one way to help us do that, and at the same time, it allows something fun for kids to participate in. We’re looking forward to a fun day, we’re expecting an ice cream truck to come by, and hopefully, we can turn this into an annual event.”
The event is $10 to compete, and the last day to sign up and guarantee a t-shirt is July 22, but walkups are welcome.
For more information, contact Krisi Boren via cell phone at 662-315-0860 or email at kboren@fca.org. You can also contact Mark Boren via cell phone at 662-418-5556 or email at mboren@fca.org.
