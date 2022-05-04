SMITHVILLE/BIGGERSVILLE – Chloe Summerford and the Smithville Lady Noles were the models of perfection Friday night in their Class 1A playoff opener in the second round. The senior ace struck out five Biggersville batters and recorded a perfect game in a 15-0 mercy rule victory that lasted just 45 minutes.
The Lady Noles finished off the second-round sweep with a 17-0 road win on Friday, moving on to face Vardaman in the third round.
“Chloe’s been pitching well all year,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “She had a perfect game, nine up, nine down, and the defense played well behind her. As long as Chloe is able to pitch well and hit spots, we’ll be fine.”
Game 1: Smithville 15, Biggersville 0
The game began with a pop out to shortstop Kelby Seales and after snagging a liner to the circle, Summerford got her first strikeout to end the inning.
The Lady Noles first began with a walk to Kayleigh Prince, and she came home when Orlandria Smith smacked a triple into center field. Hallie Benson reached on an error to score Smith, and Summerford followed her with a walk, and Benson came home on a Seales RBI single.
Summerford crossed the plate on an Olivia Carter groundout and Andi Kate Holloway squeaked out a single off the third baseman’s glove to bring home Seales and put Smithville up 5-0. Holloway scored on an RBI single from Lexie Gray to round out the scoring in the first
The top of the second inning came and went with Summerford striking out the side in order.
Smith kept the bats hot with a lead off single and stole second. Benson won a free pass to first, and Smith scored on a wild pitch, and Carter reached on an error that scored Benson and Summerford. Holloway singled into center, and Isabelle Summerford came in to run for Carter. She stole second, and a Davis groundout advanced both runners and the younger Summerford scored on an error off the bat of Gray.
Reeder came back in as a pinch runner and got into scoring position when Prince drew a walk. Smith slammed the door on Biggersville when she smashed a ball off the right field fence, missing a grand slam by inches, but her bases-clearing triple gave the Lady Noles a 13-0 lead. Smith scored on a Benson RBI double to close out the scoring in the second.
Summerford got her fifth strikeout in the top of the third, and Seales started the bottom half with a leadoff single. Carter drew a walk, and Holloway reached on an error. A Davis single landed in shallow right field, and Seales crossed the plate to end the game.
Game 2: Smithville 17, Biggersville 0
Hallie Benson pitched the one-hit shutout, striking out a pair and walking one in four innings.
The Lady Noles scored three in the first, including a two-run triple from Chloe Summerford and an RBI single from Olivia Carter.
They exploded for seven in the second with RBI singles from Orlandria Smith and Summerford. Olivia Carter added a two-run single, and two batters later, Kyrsten Davis singled to left to drive in a run.
Summerford added her fourth hit with an RBI double in the third and scored on a groundout by Kelby Seales. Davis added her second RBI single of the game later in the inning.
In the fourth, Summerford and Andi Kate Holloway added RBI doubles.
Summerford finished the game going 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored. Smith and Carter added three hits apiece, with Carter driving in three and having another double.