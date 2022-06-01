The business has been taken care of for the Amory Panthers, and it was done in dominating fashion this weekend with their first state championship in 23 years.
Amory coach Chris Pace was asked first after the game what bringing this championship back home meant, and he spoke of his days playing baseball at Aberdeen and watching the success of programs like Amory and Hamilton winning championships. It was just a few years later that he came to be a part of the Panthers’ baseball program, and ever since then, he’s one of those Amory coaches that bleeds pure black and gold.
He also shared with us that he had turned down the head coaching job twice, and the third time ended up being the charm when his players came to him to urge him to take it last year. They knew they wanted him, the assistant coach who had been with them through it all, watching them grow up and develop since they were in junior high, and the final puzzle piece fell into place.
Senior Bo Rock had a huge smile on his face when asked about winning this championship with Pace, and he was the guy they wanted.
It was special for them to win this title with him and equally for him with this team that he called resilient, special and a group that gets after it and works hard day in and day out.
Pace spoke of his five seniors and how tough they would be to replace next year. They have been the driving force behind this playoff run, and how sweet it is for them to go out on top.
What more could we say about Bo Rock? Pace called him “Mr. 3A Baseball” after the game, and the very next day, he was named the 3A Player of the Year. I often call him one of the most levelheaded, cool under pressure players that I have ever covered, and I couldn’t even describe how impressive it has been to watch him take the mound each series in complete control and with that mentality that there’s no choice but for him to get the job done.
You’ve got guys like Clayton Reese and Will McComb dishing out clutch hit after clutch hit, but especially in this championship series. McComb sparked the Panthers in Game 1 with his huge bases-clearing double, and Reese had the big walkoff hit in Game 2 and none of us will forget his huge home run at Kossuth in the third round.
Ethan Kimbrough has been the glue that’s held it all together on defense over at first, and I’ll never forget him gutting through having his calf sliced all the way open during the third game at Kossuth, hanging through six innings when most people would have been at the hospital getting stitched up.
Reed Stanford is that spark plug at the top of the lineup, the energy that gets everybody going. His three-hit game in Game 1 set the tone for the rest of the Panthers’ offense to start getting it going.
I could tell you about a time when each player in their lineup came through in a clutch moment, and every championship team I have ever covered has that same mentality where they just feed off each other. As Pace said, it took all 23 of them going in the same direction to accomplish their ultimate goal.
I expected it out of them all along – when we walked off the field at North half last season, I felt firm in my prediction that they would be playing for a championship this year.
Watching them handle their business has been a pleasure. It’s been a special year, one that this group of guys will remember and treasure forever, and it was sure a fun one to witness this season.