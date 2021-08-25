The beginning of the school year and especially the early part of last week has been a wild one to say the least as COVID-19 rears its ugly head and impacts our sports season yet again.
Foolishly if you had asked me a month ago, I would have told you that we wouldn’t see the likes of canceled games, tons of kids on quarantines and schools going virtual. Oh, how things have changed for the worst in that short period of time.
The week started out with Hatley announcing their high school was going virtual, which knocked them out for this past Friday’s jamboree and their Week 1 game against Hamilton. Thankfully so far, Hatley should be able to open its season with a good one in their rivalry game against Smithville.
All the impact at the beginning of the season the last two years as been tough on the Tigers as far as their rivalry games go. They weren’t able to play Smithville last year when the first two games were cut out of the season and tried to get it in as a jamboree, which ended up being rained out. They thought the same fate would happen with their Hamilton game, but that one made it in when both teams had opponents have to forfeit later in the season.
This year, it looks like that’s what would have to happen again for Hamilton and Hatley to meet up, but at least hopefully their rivalry with Smithville stays on for next Thursday.
Nettleton was our next team to go out as they were quarantined on Tuesday and their school went virtual a day or two later. Their volleyball team had already been under quarantine.
It’s a bummer for Nettleton, who I believe has the potential to really make some noise in 3A football this year with so many skill players back and a good quarterback transferring in. Hopefully the Tigers too can get their COVID issues under control and have a good first game on their schedule with going to Mooreville.
Our last team to get quarantined and school to go virtual was Aberdeen, which happened on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a bad deal for the Bulldogs that they won’t go back to school until September 7, which puts them out the first two weeks and gives them a short amount of time to get prepared for a Week 3 game against a Calhoun City team that is historically strong.
It’s a rough deal right now. Every school is having kids test positive and having to work through quarantines, and so many of us are being affected with family members having it as well. Some schools are now implementing masks that didn’t have them before, and hopefully that reduces the amount of kids that end up getting sent home to quarantine for close contact.
We’ve been through a few other bad phases with this before – some early last year in football and near playoff time, and we battled it through much of basketball.
We made it through the other tough times and got out on the other side. Hopefully the bright side of it is coming again soon, and my fingers are crossed that all three of our teams who still have games scheduled for this Friday get to take the field.