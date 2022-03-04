I hope everyone managed to stay dry during that wicked stretch of rainy weather we had last week because Lord knows I did not.
Weeks like this really remind me of that Spongebob episode. You know the one where the tinier versions of Spongebob are working in his head, then suddenly they begin to panic when they forget his own name?
Chaos breaks loose, and they begin to scramble through old documents to try and figure out what his name is. Now, why did I just bring up this analogy? Because all week, I felt like the little people in Spongebob’s head running around looking for answers on what we would do with the string of bad weather going on.
The six straight days of rain left us in a scramble, contacting coaches to figure out what baseball and softball games were still scheduled to play, and which would be rescheduled. As the week progressed, it seemed like the weather kept getting worse and more and more cancellations started to happen.
Here is a brief list of everything that got canceled last week: Tuesday’s big county/county softball game between Hatley and Hamilton along with four other games - canceled; all five of our Thursday games - canceled; and nine total games on Friday and Saturday - all canceled.
Despite a large majority of sporting events being canceled last week, I still think we were about to pull together some great content for this weeks’ paper, and I got the opportunity to see a few good games.
For starters, I traveled back to Booneville on Friday to watch Nettleton’s girls’ basketball go up against the Lady Blue Devils in the Class 3A quarterfinals. It was a battle between two powerhouses as Booneville had a season record of 26-2, while the Lady Tigers were 22-6 on the season.
Both teams fought hard, but Booneville came out on top, ending Nettleton’s outstanding season.
On Saturday, I got a chance to watch Amory baseball for the first time. The weather was freezing cold, but that did not stop the Panthers from showing once again that they are one of the best teams Monroe County has to offer.
These two games really felt like a breath of fresh air in a week full of cancellations. All I can do is cross my fingers and hope that there will be no more canceled games and scrambling for the upcoming weeks.