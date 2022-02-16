MACON - After falling by as much as eight with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, multiple clutch baskets by Olivia Randle helped the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs claw back to pull off a 44-42 win over Hatley last Tuesday night.
“With Taylor (Harrison) being out, I told the girls before the game that someone had to step up and takeover,” Aberdeen coach Sanqueeta Meardith said. “Olivia (Randle) put the team on her back, and she led by example all game, telling her teammates not to give up.”
The Lady Tigers got off to a hot start, taking an 8-3 lead in the first after baskets from Haley Brooke Hadaway, Kenlee Wilkinson and Emma Wright. Sammiyah Burroughs tied things up at 8-8 heading into the second.
Aberdeen took its first lead since the beginning of the first at 11-10 after a pair of baskets from Taliyah Cunningham. Hatley closed out the quarter with a 7-3 run as Madison Whitt knocked down a shot at the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers a 20-15 lead.
Both teams traded blows in the third quarter, but Hatley managed to hold on to a 27-24 lead heading into the fourth after a three-pointer from Wilkinson.
Hatley continued to maintain a stable lead throughout the fourth, and a pair of free throws by Lexi Miller gave the Lady Tigers a 40-32 advantage with around two minutes remaining.
Randle gave Aberdeen a spark, scoring 10 points in the final minute and drilling the game-winning three for the Lady Bulldogs.
Randle finished with a game-high 20 points for Aberdeen. For Hatley, Wilkinson scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.
Also Tuesday: (B) Aberdeen 69, Hatley 53
The Aberdeen Bulldogs put Hatley’s basketball season to bed in dominant fashion, defeating them 69-53 last Tuesday night.
“We’re beginning to pass the ball to each other a lot better and making unselfish plays,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “That’s the reason we’ve been on a winning streak lately because they’re playing very unselfish and helping each other out.”
Jaden Haro gave Hatley their first lead at 8-7 midway through the first, but an 8-0 run led by Jeremiah White, Javian McMillian and TJ Fields put the Bulldogs up 15-8 at the end of the quarter.
Jaxon Knight and Tyler Dabbs led an 11-2 run to start the second to give the Tigers a two-point lead. Aberdeen responded and finished the half off strong as a bucket from McMillian pushed the Bulldogs lead to 34-28.
After that tightly contested first half of play, the Bulldogs pulled away from Hatley in the third to take a 48-32 lead. In the fourth, Aberdeen extended their lead to as much as 27 points as they pulled away from the Tigers.
Fields led the way with 18 points, while Jeremiah White tallied 14 points for the Bulldogs. McMillian contributed 13 points on the night, and ML Fort notched 11 points in the win.
For Hatley, Knight finished with a game-high 30 points, while Dabbs added 12 points in the loss.
Thursday: (B) Noxubee County 44, Aberdeen 30
It was a back-and-forth, low-scoring game through the first two quarters, but after getting stalled in third, the Aberdeen Bulldogs could not contain Noxubee as they suffered a 44-30 loss in the 4-3A semifinals on Thursday.
Aberdeen traded blows with the Tigers to start the first, but a fast-break layup from TJ Fields gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the quarter at 8-4.
Midway through the second, Noxubee took a 17-13 lead after a 6-0 run, but the Bulldogs quickly cut the lead down to one after baskets from Jenari Bell and Jeremiah White. The Tigers went into halftime with a 22-16 lead after a three-pointer by AJ Little.
The Bulldogs were held to only three points in the third quarter, and Noxubee took advantage of Aberdeen’s offensive struggles to start the fourth, taking a 32-19 lead and building on it to get the win.
White notched 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Fields contributed eight points in the loss.