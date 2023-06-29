NETTLETON – Brian Rea is back where it all started, and he could not be happier.
Rea, a 1995 Nettleton graduate, is ready to take his alma mater’s baseball program to new heights as the next head coach.
“I always thought that I’d end up back in this area at some point,” Rea said. “The thought of getting the chance to go back and coach where I went to school really sparked something in me. Even though I was here for my first year out of college, the only thing on my mind back then was to see what else was out there. Years later, the things that brought me back here are what I love the most about Nettleton. It’s a tight-knit community that loves their athletics.”
Rea got his start at coaching as an assistant for Nettleton back in 2001 before taking an assistant coaching job at Ridgeland High School for two years. In 2004, Rea took on his first head coaching job at Corinth High School, where he stayed for two years and made the playoffs each season.
After his stint with the Warriors, Rea returned to lead Ridgeland, where he stayed for five years as the head coach and won a state championship in 2011. A year later, Rea received a call from Coach Bobby Hall to be the next head coach for Madison Central, where he spent the next three years.
Prior to his return to Nettleton, Rea spent the last nine years coaching on the Coast, spending eight years as Ocean Springs’ head coach and as an assistant coach for Biloxi High School last year.
“I kind of went through some head-coaching burnout at Ocean Springs, so I decided to take a step back for a year to help someone else and try to rekindle my love for coaching,” Rea said. “That was probably the best decision that I ever made, and I really go back into coaching again. When I heard that Nettleton had the position open, I knew that it was now or never.”
In his 23 years as a coach, Rea has a 292-204 head coaching record. He hopes that his years of coaching experience can help the Tigers achieve big things in the future.
“I want to help make this better,” he said. “There’s a great tradition of baseball here, and the list goes on of great players who’ve played here, and I don’t think that’s going to stop. They’ve been really good for the last three or four years and if not for Amory, I believe they could’ve won a state championship. We’re going to talk about being from Nettleton and what that means. I still think that’s going to resonate with them and help us become more successful.”
Rea said that he has received a welcoming reception from his players and team supporters, and he is excited to bring along former Starkville head coach Luke Adkins to his staff.
“It’s new - it’s change, but everyone is excited,” he said. “Just to have a guy like Coach (Josh) Baty on the staff that’s been here for a few years and has some insight on the kids is a great asset, and he has a great rapport with the kids. Coach (Luke) Adkins is like a brother to me, and we’ve kept in touch throughout his playing and coaching career. We talked about coming back to our hometown and here we are.”
As the new head coach, Rea's first goal is to establish a hard-working identity with his new team.
“This is going to be a completely different team and with me being the new coach, I’m going to come in with a new style and coach to my personality,” he said. “I want to make sure that I establish an identity for our team, which will be hard-working and tough. Every day when I get up to come to work now, it’s going to matter. It’s all about navy and red and this community now.”
