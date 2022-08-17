mcj-2022-08-17-sports-amory-fb

Amory's Isiah Smith gets past Jordan Fields and makes a catch in last Monday's practice.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

It was a busy summer for the Amory Panthers, hosting 7-on-7 tournaments and facing tough opponents in OTA (organized team activities). Dampeer believes their hard work over the summer will pay off in the long run as they gear up for the season.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus