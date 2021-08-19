Despite losing a good portion of their offensive production from a successful 2020 season, new Amory coach Brooks Dampeer feels like his team may surprise some people with some of their new playmakers.
“We will go as our quarterback (Jatarian Ware) goes, and we’re still playing around and finding some things where we can hang our hat on all the time. We are a take what you give us team offensively, week in and week out,” Dampeer said. “We have thrown a lot of schemes at him through the spring and summer, and we’re in that phase of identifying what we do well consistently. The good thing is we have enough guys to get the ball to, and it’s a good problem to have. I think we might surprise a couple of folks with what we have found after we lost so many contributors from last year.”
Ware steps into the quarterback role as a junior, replacing four-year starter Hunter Jones. He’s a converted linebacker.
Some of his go-to guys will be familiar, like junior running back Charleston French, but others will be new, stepping up into larger roles on offense or becoming first-time starters.
On the defensive side, Amory returns a good chunk of its starters, and the Panthers will lean on their experience there.
“I would say our weakness is just that we haven’t gotten to play a game yet. Offensively, we have some inexperience,” Dampeer said. “Our strength is our defense and the depth we have back there. I think we have some length in our offensive line as well.”
Dampeer isn’t the only new coach on the staff as he brings in four other assistant coaches. Assistant coach Tyler Rosenthal was also promoted to defensive coordinator.
“He’s our defensive coordinator because of his work ethic, his passion for the game and his ability to connect with people. He’s been unbelievably prepared, and there’s not a team we play next year that he hasn’t watched film on,” Dampeer said. “It’s his willingness to do that, to have playbooks ready, to do all these things and still be able to handle me, who I see things on the fly sometimes and adjust. He handles all that well, which is a great working relationship. He has a great desire for people to get to the ball and is an outside the box thinker, kind of like myself.”
Also new to the coaching staff are offensive coordinator Zack Stephenson and assistant coaches Steve Griffin, Tyler Hendrix and Tobias Smith.
“I’m really proud of the staff we have assembled. Those guys have been good about doing anything and everything and kind of kept the glue together along the way. They have had to adjust some because we think a little bit different and we do things a little bit different,” Dampeer said. “Our administration has been great with hiring people and allowing us to come here and coach and spend the time with the kids. There’s no doubt that all the administration love Amory football and all the sports in general. We are looking forward to an exciting fall.”
Amory won its division last season before reaching the third round of the playoffs, but it’s a different look division this year, throwing in Aberdeen, Hatley and Noxubee County.
“I would say the competition has raised up a bar. Aberdeen has been the long time, historically the rival, but I think Nettleton is gaining a lot of steam,” Dampeer said. “We have played them in 7-on-7 and kept up with them, and they could be a team that could really explode. They have a lot of people coming back, and their quarterback pickup was huge. You know Hatley will bring something to it because they are close and could become a bit of a rival.”
The Panthers travel to Kossuth for their jamboree game on Friday and officially open the season the next week at home against Itawamba AHS.
“We’re looking to get back on the good side of that thing. They are very talented, a semifinal team last year that has a lot of kids back, and Coach (Clint) Hoots and their staff do a good job with their players,” Dampeer said. “It will be a test, and I would consider them maybe the best team we’re going to have on our schedule period. We will be well-tested by the time we get to our division.”