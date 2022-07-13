AMORY – Amory’s Morgan Mitchell was nearly ready to hang up her cleats after graduating from Itawamba Community College, but a first-round loss to Pearl River Community College pushed her in a different direction.
“When Pearl River put us out, I told my dad, ‘I can’t be done with it’,” Mitchell said. “I thought I was going to be done with soccer when I graduated ICC, but after we lost that game, I told my dad that I can’t stop playing.”
That same drive after the tough first-round loss led Mitchell towards continuing her soccer career with the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“I’d say what separated this opportunity from the others was since it’s a service academy, it’s a great opportunity for what I want to do,” she said. “I eventually want to get into law or politics while continuing to play soccer, but whenever you graduate there are a lot more opportunities from there than at other service academies. I actually talked with the Coast Guard Academy and got accepted when I was in high school, but I decided to go to ICC because I didn’t think I was ready to go. Over the last two years, I think I’ve matured a lot more at ICC, and I think I was more ready now.”
With the growth in maturity came an advancement in leadership, time management and skills on the soccer field, according to Mitchell.
“I definitely think I became a better leader while I was there, and I think I got better skill-wise,” Mitchell said. “I became able to play more positions because in high school I only played forward, but I was able to play wing at ICC. So going into the Merchant Marine Academy, I’ll be more flexible as a player. Also, I think my time management has gotten better because soccer really helps with being on a schedule.”
Like many 2020 graduates, the burden of COVID lingered and left many student-athletes with questions about how their first season would turn out. Mitchell faced similar problems as her freshman season was abbreviated and played in the spring, instead of the normal fall timeline.
“You didn’t really know what to expect because I went in thinking that we were going to play in the fall like we did that past year,” Mitchell said. “It definitely affected not just me but everyone else because it was so different, and I usually play club soccer in the spring, so not being able to play then affected me going into ICC. We started in March and finished in the middle of May, then we turned around and had to move in early for preseason. It was pretty challenging not getting a break, but I was used to it since I played club all throughout high school.”
After her abnormal and hectic freshman year due to COVID, Mitchell shined in her second year at ICC, finishing second in goals with four, second in points with eight and leading the team in game-winning goals with two. Mitchell was also selected to was selected to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference North All-Star team as a sophomore.
Mitchell credited Amory soccer coach Nathan Clayton for her preparing her for collegiate-level soccer and training her throughout the years.
“Coach Clayton has played a big part in my preparing me because he’s trained me when I was younger and just having him as a coach helped a lot,” she said. “I’ve known him for years, probably before I started playing select, so I was like younger than 10 out at the high school soccer field practicing with him. He was always on me pretty hard about how I played, so I definitely think having someone that expected a lot out of me as a coach really motivated me.”
This year, the Mariners’ women’s soccer team will play its first official season as a Division III team in the Skyline Athletic Conference. Mitchell believes that her two years spent at ICC will benefit her at the next level, and she is excited to play for the team in their first official season.
“I think having two years of playing experience under my belt will help me a lot there because whenever I jumped from high school to college, it was a big adjustment because everything is faster in college,” she said. “We have a smaller roster, but I’m really excited about playing in their first season. I have an extra year, so I’ll play for three years starting this year and won’t play my senior year.”
With being so far away from home, Mitchell plans to lean on the support of her family and friends when dealing with adversity.
“My family and friends have been super supportive, so I think just keeping them close will help me out a lot,” she said. “I think I’ll be okay when I’m there for a little bit and get more adjusted to the environment. When soccer starts, that’ll help me out a lot because I’ll have something that I’m used to. My family has been super supportive of me through the whole process because it’s a long process just to apply, and my friends are excited and want to come to New York to watch me play.”
Mitchell also saw a tremendous amount of support from her community after Mississippi Representative Trent Kelly made a Facebook post, announcing her appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
“It made me feel super good because it was one of those things where I didn’t know how people would react to me going there, but seeing people reach out to me made me feel loved and supported,” Mitchell said.
Now that she is off on her new journey, Mitchell’s goals are to get her degree, win the conference in soccer and continue to improve as a player.
“I eventually want to get my law degree, and I wouldn’t mind being a JAG officer. After you graduate, you can either take an appointment to any branch or work a civilian job, but I don’t know what I want to do just yet,” she said. “I definitely know that I want to get my law degree and be an attorney or get into politics. As far as my soccer goals, I would just like to win the conference and keep improving to be a better player like I did at ICC.”