For many college athletes in 2020, their spring sports season getting cut short couldn’t be seen as a blessing, but for Aubrey Gillentine, it provided him with a much needed break to rest and rehab an injury that might have left him on the shelf regardless.
Gillentine, who was going into his sophomore season with Southern Miss baseball, was battling a lat injury in his throwing arm.
“I was probably going to have to sit out the whole year and maybe make it back at the end. COVID happened while I was in the rehab process, and it made it where I didn’t have to rush back,” Gillentine said. “That extra year, all it did was give me more time to develop, and now I get to play baseball for another year, so that’s a bonus for me. It was a blessing.”
After being a starter in high school, Gillentine spent his freshman season figuring out his role on the Golden Eagles’ pitching staff.
This season, he settled into a solid middle relief role, being one of their first options out of the bullpen.
“It’s really good to be that middle relief guy, someone who can hopefully give them some length,” Gillentine said. “I took that role and tried to run with it and just be versatile. Whether they need me to come in during the second inning or the ninth, I just want to be as versatile as I can be.”
Gillentine saw his first work as a Golden Eagle in 2019 in a big-time situation – at Mississippi State, facing one of their top hitters in Elijah MacNamee.
“It was big coming in and facing him because he hit those walkoff homers against Florida State in the regionals, and then right after him was Justin Foscue, who ended up being a first-round draft pick, and I got him out,” Gillentine said. “I think my high school experience at Amory really prepared me for that because I jumped in that ace’s role when I was just a freshman and ran with it. Then by the time I was a senior, I was able to get deep in games and handle those pressure situations.”
With the 2020 season getting cut short after just a little over a month, Gillentine and his teammates were trying to make up for lost time this season, finding getting to play a full schedule.
“It kind of ripped our hearts out when the season ended in 2020 because we were playing so well,” he said. “We had everybody coming back, and we were excited to play the full season. It made you appreciate baseball a little more.”
Despite the injury that slowed him down for 2020, Gillentine saw a jump in his velocity, which he credited with his offseason work following his freshman year in 2019.
“The biggest difference was that I went to Seattle to work at Driveline, and that helped me with my velocity. I gained about two to three miles per hour,” Gillentine said. “The most important thing was that it helped me learn to throw strikes more consistently, and that really paid off this season because I only had three walks.”
One setback for their entire team was a COVID outbreak that slowed down fall practice.
Gillentine himself had the virus, which interrupted his rehab process in coming back from his injury.
“All of our pitching had to stop and start over, and no one knew what we were going to be,” he said. “For me, it as hard because I didn’t really get to pitch at all in the fall, so I had to build up as fast as I could in the spring.”
Southern Miss has made it to the postseason in both seasons while Gillentine has been there, playing in the regionals at LSU his freshman year and at Ole Miss this season. Gillentine didn’t see any action in the regional in 2019 but did against Southeast Missouri.
“Going to regionals my freshman year, it was kind of getting my feet wet seeing what it’s like to play in a big time college baseball atmosphere,” Gillentine said. “Even though I didn’t pitch, it prepared me for Ole Miss and how loud and intense that atmosphere was going to be.”
The Golden Eagles were a game away from the Super Regionals, falling in a high-scoring game to host Ole Miss. Gillentine sees the potential of making it further in the postseason next year.
“What we saw in our regional, if you just change one or two pitches, we could be playing in Supers and then anything can happen, and we could end up in Omaha,” Gillentine said. “We proved to our fans and coaches that we can compete with the best in the nation. We thought we could have made it to Omaha this year, but next year, we’re bringing a lot of people back. We lost our Friday and Saturday starters, but we feel like we have people who can step up and take on those roles.”
For his role, Gillentine said he’s open to anything, whether it’s continuing in the middle relief role or transitioning back to being a starter.
“Speaking to my coaches, they are going to use this fall to prepare me and mold me for whatever comes at me,” he said. “If that means the same role with long relief or a closer’s role, starting, I’ll just get my pitch count up in the fall and go from there.”
While he’s not playing any summer ball, Gillentine is still spending the summer in Hattiesburg, working on preparing for next season.
“I started working out really hard this summer, and I’ve been working on getting my body in the best shape I can,” he said. “I’m developing a new pitch, a cutter/slider type of pitch, and hopefully I can get more swings and misses with that.”
With Omaha being the ultimate goal for his team, Gillentine named eventually getting drafted as his career goal.
“That’s the ultimate goal for every player, and you never know how close you are to being elite,” he said. “I gained around two miles an hour this year, and if I do that next year, you never know, I could get drafted.”