It seems like just yesterday the football season had started, some teams had to forfeit games due to quarantine, while other teams tried to get into a rhythm with their new players. Who would have guessed that three months later, only one of our county teams would still be standing?
This season, Amory has managed to finish the season with a winning record, sweep its divison and outlasted all of its county rivals to advance to the third round of the playoffs.
With a first-year head coach and new starting quarterback, Amory got off to a rough start to the season, dropping its first two games to Itawamba AHS and Caledonia. After the back-to-back losses, the Panthers showed promising things and captured two blowout wins against Mooreville and North Pontotoc.
Their next game against Houston ended a 12-point loss, but this loss seemed to a minor bump in the road as they headed down the trail of division play.
The Panthers saw their biggest successes and played some of their best football when it mattered the most, in the division. They shut out Aberdeen for the third year in a row to win the A-Game trophy for the fourth consecutive year, and they shut out Hatley the following week.
With all the confidence in the world, the Panthers headed to Macon to try and dethrone last year's division champions, the Noxubee County Tigers. Amory stunned Noxubee in a 12-point victory after big nights from Charleston French, TJ Parks, Jatarian Ware, TJ Huppert and Elijah Spratt.
To conclude their regular season, the Panthers faced off against Nettleton, an opponent they knew very well as Amory leads the division rivalry 13-2. Amory increased the streak to 14-2 after a big win on Senior Night to clinch the division, then it was on to the playoffs.
Their first-round meeting against Mantachie was a complete onslaught as six different players came away with touchdowns, and their defense only gave up one score all game. Next stop for the Panthers, Independence.
Last Friday’s second-round matchup against Independence was like déjà vu. The Panthers jumped out to a big early lead and dominated on both sides of the ball to hold the Wildcats to one score and secure their ticket to the third round.
This is the first time in 21 years that the Panthers have made the third round in consecutive seasons. The last time they accomplished this was when they made it three years in a row back in 1998, 1999 and 2000.
Amory will hit the road once again this Friday to face Kossuth, a team that they briefly met early in the season for a two-quarter jamboree game.
The Panthers’ journey to get to this point has really been amazing to watch, and hopefully, their path can grow beyond the third round.