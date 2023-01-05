HATLEY - The first day of the Monroe County Tournament saw both Smithville teams advancing to the next round, while the Amory Lady Panthers took a big win to move on to the championship game.
In the first game of the day, the Smithville Lady Noles defeated Hamilton 42-34 behind a 16-point day from Cambre Alexander and 10 points by Mikayla Wall. For Hamilton, Paris Flanery and Kam Johnson both tallied nine points.
Smithville outscored Hamilton 11-3 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win. The Lady Noles will move on to face Hatley tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.
The Seminoles took the second game of the day, defeating Aberdeen 50-42. Brayden Rowland paced Smithville with 21 points, while Clay Tacker added 10 points. Tallie Webber notched 18 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.
The Noles will kick off tomorrow’s action, going up against the Amory Panthers at 4:30 p.m.
A blazing fourth-quarter performance by the Lady Panthers helped them pick up a 40-31 win over Aberdeen. Amory outscored Aberdeen 14-3 in the fourth, and Jolie Kate Cox led the Lady Panthers with a game-high 27 points. Karenea Hayes tallied 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
