Last week had so many memorable moments in the world of national sports that it is hard for me not to dedicate this column to addressing two of the biggest headlines and controversies in sports.
For starters, my second favorite basketball player of all time, Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen’s career three-point record last Tuesday against the Knicks. Steph breaking this record not only solidifies his case for best shooter of all time, but it also proves how much hard work and dedication pay off.
Coming out of college, NBA scouts were not too high on Curry to say the least because he was slender and “only shot threes." Reporters would constantly judge his play style and say that it would never translate to the modern NBA where athleticism was key to most players’ success.
Nobody cared that this 6-foot-3, skinny kid from Davidson could shoot from 35 feet away and averaged 25 points in his three years in college. Curry fell to the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA draft. I imagine that put a big chip on his shoulder, which is something that can either make or break an athlete. Fortunately for Curry, that chip made him better.
Three championships, two MVPs and seven all-star appearances later, Curry managed to do the impossible. He single-handedly changed the way people play basketball by popularizing the three-point shot, and now he is at the top of the NBA’s three-point list.
I wish that I was able to watch the game live when he broke the record, but unfortunately, I was at a wrestling match in Houlka.
Alright, enough of me praising Curry. The next topic I wanted to speak on was Travis Hunter’s decision. For anyone that might not know, Hunter is the No. 1 rated high school football prospect in the country, who had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, LSU and his hometown Georgia Bulldogs to name a few.
Hunter’s signing day was last Wednesday, and he completely shocked the sports world, flipping his previous verbal commitment to Florida State and signing with Jackson State University.
So, why was this such a shock to everyone? The first reason was simply because he turned down so many D1 schools that are known for their talented football programs. The second reason was that it is very uncommon for a top prospect to sign with an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities).
This decision was so controversial that people started to question and look into if Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders paid Hunter off to join his program. The worst part is all the unnecessary hate and backlash that Hunter has received since his decision. I understand college fans being upset that the best player in the country turned down your team, but to harass him on social media is way too far.
I applaud Hunter for choosing a different route and wanted to build a legacy at an HBCU. Jackson State is a wonderful school, and the football team has seen a lot of success this season with an 11-2 record.
Maybe Hunter’s decision might single-handedly change the way that other prospects view HBCU’s, similar to how Curry changed the way people view basketball.