NETTLETON – The Shannon Red Raiders used a furious second-half rally to come back and stun Nettleton in the county rivalry game last Tuesday night.
Shannon beat Nettleton, 67-63, in boys’ basketball. Shannon was down by 14 points at halftime, but outscored Nettleton 43-25 in the second half to win.
Shannon outscored Nettleton 22-7 in the third quarter to give itself its first lead in the second half.
“Nettleton came out in the first half with a lot of intensity,” Shannon coach Cedric Brim said. “I think we came out in the second half and did a better job of taking care of the basketball, which gave us some opportunities to score.”
Nettleton jumped out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and then went up 38-24 at halftime behind nine points each by Graham Gardner, Zavian Dilworth and Keylin Ruff. Shannon’s Kentorious Pulliam had 11 points at the half.
In the second half, Shannon came out and had success with its full court defensive pressure. The Red Raiders forced turnover after turnover and used a 22-7 third quarter to take a 46-45 lead.
“Our youth showed up a little bit there,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “Emotions got high, and we had too much 1-on-1 basketball and forgot to get back and gave up a lot of layups. Once they got on a run, it was hard to stop them.”
Shannon continued its run and took a 12-point lead, 64-52, with under three minutes left in the game. The Tigers went on a late run, but a layup and free throw by Shannon’s Nelson Westbrook with a minute left put the game away.
Gardner led Nettleton with 16 points in the loss, while Dilworth and Ruff each had 12 and Dedrick Johnson added 10 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: With under two minutes left in the third quarter, a Shannon assistant coach charged at Nettleton coach Grant Gardner. Following the mayhem, Shannon went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter and went up 46-45.
Point Maker: Pulliam finished with a game-high 20 points, including six in the game-changing third quarter.
Talking Point: “It’s always intense in this rivalry. It’s Nettleton and Shannon. These are two schools that are right down the road from each other, and it’s always an intense game.” Brim said of the altercation.
(G) Nettleton 55, Shannon 52
Madison Miller scored 18 points and Miah Hall added 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers to the win.