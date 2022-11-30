The end of any sports season can either feel like a funeral or a big celebration, and there’s usually no in-between.
It hurt my heart to see a football year full of so much hope and promise come to an end sooner than everyone thought on Friday, but as I sit here and type this column, my mind is full of amazing memories that this season brought.
Even during the preseason when I had to go watch every team’s summer camps and practices, I could tell that this year would be special for a lot of our teams. As I said in one of my earlier columns before the season, the atmosphere and attitudes surrounding all six teams just seemed different, and boy was I right.
Starting with Aberdeen, the Bulldogs and their large group of seniors carried over their success from last year and built on it, finishing with their first above .600 regular season record since 2015. Aberdeen battled its way through the division to finish third for the second year in a row.
Despite dropping their first-round matchup against a tough opponent in Humpherys County, the future is without a doubt still bright for the Bulldogs.
Another team with an extremely bright future and a lot of momentum is the Hamilton Lions. The Lions absolutely steamrolled through the regular season to finish with an undefeated record for the first time in 40 years.
From the first to the last snap, Hamilton’s offense ran amuck on their opponents to dominate on most nights. This same offense has multiple returning players next year, which means the Lions have the potential to have another big season.
Coming off of a down year last year, Nettleton managed to bounce back and win three more games with its new squad. The Tigers also have a strong group of returning guys that could be big contributors with the extra year of experience under their belt.
Hatley and Smithville were two teams that were looked at as underdogs at the beginning of the year, but they both gave us flashes of really good moments as the season went on. The Noles even shocked a lot of people by making the playoffs.
The sky is the limit for both of these teams next year as they will have pretty much all of their key players back. Last but not least, we have the Amory Panthers.
What is already known about this year’s Amory team does not have to be repeated. All season long, the Panthers battled and battled hard in hopes to reach the state championship game for the second year in a row.
The Panthers took a lot of bumps and bruises during their long playoff run, but they kept competing hard no matter what. The loss at North half to Noxubee County this past Friday may have momentarily felt like a funeral, but we will all look back and celebrate just how special that team was and the incredible year that they had.
