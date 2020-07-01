The Amory Panthers know the ones who will be making the plays this fall, but the players up front will still be a question that is lingering after no spring football to groom a new group of offensive linemen.
Amory graduated its entire offensive line with Alex Chilcoat, Jacob Cox and Jazavion Ezell all going on to play college football along with tight end Pete Moore.
“When you think about the spring football aspect of things, it’s going to affect everybody, obviously, but for us, it’s completely different than anybody else because we were trying to get five new offensive linemen ready to play,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “The spring was going to be huge for us, and now this summer, we are going to be scrambling to get offensive linemen ready to play. We feel really good about our skill players because we have all of them back.”
The other aspect of the spring that football lost is time in the weight room. Amory coaches worked to stay in touch with their players and communicate workouts for them to stay in shape.
“We would have been rocking and rolling with that part since November, and then when COVID hit, it cut us all off,” Glenn said. “When guys are at home, there’s nobody right there on top of them making them work out, and you know you are going to have some that don’t exactly do what you want them to do. I am sure some didn’t do anything. We live in a technology world, though, so we were all in touch through GroupMe, Zoom, texting and calling. We tried to stay in contact with our guys as much as we could, just for us to hear their voices and them to hear ours because that’s important.”
The Panthers also hired new defensive coordinator Chris Shoup back in February and were counting on the spring to install and teach his defense as well.
Glenn said that information was also starting to be relayed to players during the shutdown.
“He did a good job getting our defensive playbook and new terminology out to our kids, and Coach (Jacob) Massey, our offensive coordinator, has done the same thing with the offense to have a diagram of what we are wanting to get accomplished,” he said. “We hope that makes it not as big of a learning curve because they had that to look at before. We encouraged questions and asked them if they had any trouble understanding the new terminology or a certain question about a particular call defensively. They did really well giving us feedback.”
With implementing a whole new offensive line, Glenn said it would be a “baptism by fire” in learning things quickly.
“It will be kind of like what we did with (quarterback) Hunter (Jones) when he was a freshman. He learned a lot of things on the fly and quickly,” Glenn said. “Maybe we have a couple of linemen who can do the same. Those five guys up front will have never done it on a large scale, and that’s what you worry about. A lot of places lose linemen, but not all five at once, and we are going to have to groom those guys.”
Amory’s strength will be skill players with Jones coming back as a fourth-year starter at quarterback and three wide receivers with plenty of experience in Braxton Griffin, Jay Hampton and James Spratt, all four being upcoming seniors. Running back Charleston French returns after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards as a freshmen.
“You’re talking about a quarterback who has thrown for well over 2,000 yards and rushed for over 300 in all three years. Hunter has had a pretty exceptional career so far, and we will have to rely on him even more,” Glenn said. “We feel really comfortable with all of our skill positions because guys like Braxton, Jay and James have also played a ton of football.”
On the defensive side, the Panthers bring back all but three or four starters, including their entire secondary.
‘Really good pieces’
“We have some really good pieces coming back for defense, about seven to eight starters, and maybe more than that because we rotated a lot of guys on the defensive line,” Glenn said. “We have to find an inside linebacker to replace Easton Higginbotham, but we have all the other guys back there. We lose Houston French off the defensive line. We are really comfortable with our secondary. We have a good core group back on defense, and we just have to be able to tackle better and with Coach Shoup, mold his philosophy with the players we have coming back.”
With having to keep players distanced since activities started back, Glenn said their facilities help with having many different options for places to have players.
“We can get creative on 10 guys in the weight room, 10 somewhere else, maybe around 20 outside,” he said. “Our plan was to bring all our kids in at one time and disperse them how we need to. We have the room to be able to do that, which is good.”