ABERDEEN – Even though weather dampened plans last month for the soft opening of the Aberdeen Sportsplex, the new date is on track for July 10.
The event will be a showcase of improvements made thus far and it will include kickball, t-ball, coach-pitch and baseball games at the same time. As of press deadline, the start time was to be determined, but updates will be posted through Aberdeen Park and Rec. on Facebook.
There is a $1 entry fee in order for city officials to keep track of attendance.
Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart said there will be opportunities for vendors to sell merchandise at the event. There is a $50 registration fee to benefit improvements through the department. For vendor registration, call 813-3414.
Concessions will be available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.