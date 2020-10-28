Just like last year’s game that also decided the division championship, Amory’s win over Booneville on Friday night had plenty of twists and turns, almost similar to the World Series Game 4 I just watched.
Right when you thought one team had the momentum, it seemed to shift, and for the Panthers, that final momentum shift went their direction in the fourth quarter.
While Booneville had some big moments in the game that gave them that momentum edge at times – like the 14-0 start or their touchdown to open the third, Amory stayed resilient during the entire game on Friday night.
Standing on the sideline during the third quarter, even though they were trailing and things weren’t going their way yet, it seemed like there wasn’t much doubt that they would end up pulling the win out.
The resiliency seemed to start with the Panthers’ defense, which has really been shining the last couple of weeks. First, they shut out a really good Nettleton offense last week, then this week against Booneville, it seemed like every time a big stop needed to be made, they stepped up again.
We already knew coming into the season that Amory’s offense was going to be stellar, and to see the defense start to show what it can do, now we know they can win games in a couple of different ways. That makes them all the more dangerous when the playoffs start in less than two weeks. Oftentimes, the mark of a good team is how they respond when things aren’t necessarily going their way, and that’s exactly what the Panthers showed on Friday.
Amory’s playoff spot is crystal clear – since they hold the tiebreakers over both Booneville and Nettleton, their spot is locked in.
That leaves Booneville and Nettleton to fight it out this week for second place, and that’s going to be the third really intriguing matchup in a row between the top three teams in this division. The winner of that game will seal a home playoff game, and for Nettleton, getting that would be huge after the last few years of either just narrowly missing out on the postseason or having to hit the road in the first round.
This week for Class 3A and next week for Class 1A wraps up the regular season, and that does mean straightening out playoff seeding.
We have Amory and Nettleton’s division straight, and Aberdeen should have the final playoff spot still sealed in Division 4-3A. The Bulldogs are on quarantine but get to come off it early next week, just in time to get ready for a first round playoff game.
Hamilton and Smithville’s division in 2-1A is a little bit of a mess because of all the teams in it and different situations with games getting canceled, but technically neither team is eliminated since Hamilton sits at three division wins, Smithville at two and West Lowndes (the current fourth place team) is at four wins.
Smithville has a tough road ahead still with Nanih Waiya and French Camp still left since that’s the first and third place teams, but Hamilton plays Noxapater this week, which is an intriguing matchup.
It would take some luck for either to get in, but one thing we have learned during the 2020 season is that anything can happen, and we don’t know when any team might be canceling games.