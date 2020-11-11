It feels like I have been saying the same thing all season: Class 3A North is really tough.
Our two playoff teams that are left, Amory and Nettleton, are two of those tough teams, but they also have some really tough ones coming into their places on Friday night in the second round. As both coaches have said, there are no easy games or easy opponents left at this point in the season.
The great thing is that it has worked out for both teams to be at home on Friday, which is always huge, but never more important than in the postseason. We know there are still attendance restrictions in place, but it’s important for anyone who has an opportunity to come out and support both teams.
Nettleton is fresh off a dominating first round win over Humphreys County for their first playoff victory in over a decade.
I had definitely predicted a playoff win for the Tigers, but I don’t know if I could have predicted the score as it’s always tough to go on the road in the postseason, particularly to the Delta.
Nettleton’s defense has been good all year, but like Amory, it’s really come alive late in the season. The Tigers have shutouts in two of their last four games and held a couple of really good division foes to just 14 points in the other two. The defense accounted for two touchdowns in the first round, and that’s big going into this week against North Panola.
North Panola has already dispatched with one of our teams, Aberdeen, this past week in the first round, and they are definitely up there with the 3A favorites. Nettleton will definitely have to have its best defensive game of the season to get to the third round.
Amory had the week off with its first round bye, something that is a little unusual to us this year, and for the Panthers, it was a week to rest and perfect some of the things they were already doing well.
The last couple of wins, I felt like the Panthers were clicking on all cylinders. They put up a big lead over Belmont last week and could have stretched that out if they had wanted to, but with the division title already in hand, there was no point in forcing the issue.
There’s only been one game that I really saw the Amory offense somewhat slowed down this season, and that was against Nettleton. But the next week against Booneville, late in the fourth quarter, the offense started to really get sparked again, and hopefully they can continue to feed off that.
Like Nettleton, Amory’s defense has been stellar much of the season and especially in the last few games. It’s definitely the strongest I have seen them in the last few years and maybe in all eight seasons I have been covering them.
The Panthers open their playoff road against Choctaw County, which has continually been one of the top teams in Division 4-3A. The Chargers are battle tested with the likes of Noxubee County, Houston and others, and it’ll take Amory continuing to fire off on all cylinders to move on to the third round.