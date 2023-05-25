AMORY – Just two months after a tornado destroyed their field and other practice facilities, the Amory Panthers found themselves practicing at ICC’s baseball field and Amory’s Batters’ Box last week in preparation for their Class 3A state championship series against St. Stanislaus.
“The adversity, the storm and all of that has made us stronger,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We lost our field, we lost some material things and buildings, and we lost the chance to say that we won or played for North half at home, but everything happens for a reason. That baseball field is still our home, and we still meet and practice there even though things don’t look the same. It’s been very tough, but I haven’t heard a complaint since we started back. We’re going to have our last practice there and have someone come out and give us an ole tear-jerking before we hit the road.”
Looking at the scouting report prior to the big series, Pace saw a lot of similarities between his team and St. Stanislaus.
“I think they do a lot of the things we do, and they’re a scrappy bunch just like us,” he said. “Coach Brad Corley reached out and talked to each other, and that’s a great thing. It’s not about talking mess, and that’s what we’ve instilled into our guys after the tornado. Our motto has been ‘Stay in our dugout’, meaning cheer for our guys and do what we can do. It’s tough being on the mound and being in the box, but when you have 22 guys backing you up, it makes things a whole lot easier.”
Along with having to practice at different places, the Panthers have spent all of their playoff run playing road games and hosting “home” games at Hamilton and Hatley, coining the nickname “road warriors.” Pace believes that playing their playoff games in hostile, unfamiliar environments was beneficial for the team as they travel back to Trustmark Park in Pearl.
“In that last game against Kossuth, I said that it was a tough, hostile environment to play in with their home-field advantage,” Pace said. “I feel like it was tough for people to come to Amory and beat us, but we didn’t have a choice this year. If we wanted to play baseball, we had to get on a bus and travel to someone else’s field. We’ve been doing that since March 24, so traveling has just become routine for us.”
The routine of travel has not stifled the Panthers in their long playoff run as they have managed to end all of their first four series in sweeps. Pace reflected on how similar this year’s team is to last year’s championship group.
“I see a lot of similarities because these guys were extremely close with the guys that graduated last year,” he said. “This group is the same, but they’re different in the things they’ve faced and overcome and gone through this season. To go from losing just about everything in a tornado to competing for another state championship is special.”
This Amory team showed just how special they were going up against Kossuth at North half. After falling behind in Game 1, senior Bryce Glenn hit a walkoff home run to seal the win for his team, and he shined on the mound during Game 2 and finished with 10 strikeouts and only gave up three hits and four walks to close out the series.
“It’s all about having a lot of confidence and getting that support from my teammates and everyone around me every game,” Glenn said. “Making it back to state is a feeling like no other, and I’m hoping that we can get another ring. Everybody is behind us and everyone’s on board. What we’ve shown after the storm, I think winning it all would mean a lot to everybody.”
Amory’s pitching depth has been a staple for the team over the past few years, and they showed it off in the series against Kossuth as Tyler Sledge, Jack Howell and Ty Hester all made impacts on the mound.
“I think back to when I was little and having my pitching coach tell me to breathe and throw strikes,” Hester said. “I was hoping that coach would come to me if Bryce (Glenn) couldn’t finish that seventh inning, and I’m glad he did and has that confidence in me. It was so surreal having everyone looking at me and cheering me on. After that last out, I took off running because I didn’t want to be on the bottom of that dogpile, but it was an awesome moment.”
Defense and pitching depth were not the only two things the Panthers relied on in their North half series. Amory barreled a total of 21 hits in the two-game series with Glenn, Howell, Hester and Walker Maranto providing some explosive moments at the plate.
“Walker has probably had the hottest bat throughout the whole playoffs, and Bryce (Glenn) has hit it the last two series,” Pace said. “I hope we can get all nine of them hitting down there and doing something productive to keep us rolling. We’ve got a little speed, and that helps us get into some situations and put some pressure on them.”
Despite all the changes and destruction that the tornado caused in Amory, one thing that has not changed is the community’s support for their baseball program. According to Pace, that same love and support encouraged his team to keep pushing through the storm on their road to repeat.
“We wouldn’t be where we were if it wasn’t for our school district and community support,” Pace said. “It’s been overwhelming, and I know I can call someone and ask for something, and they’d get it done for us. Wilson even sent us some new equipment that the guys have been enjoying. They’ve lost everything, but they’ve been blessed with the love that the community has shown towards Amory baseball. I hate that it happened, but let’s be happy that we’re all still here and after the championship game, we’ll start talking about rebuilding our home.”
