AMORY – After gaining a double-digit lead in the first quarter, the Amory Panthers had to battle against a scrappy Nettleton team to maintain their lead.
The Panthers clinched an 82-69 win over the Tigers on Friday to remain undefeated in their division.
“We picked a good night to get it going early tonight,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “When the shots stopped falling, I just told them to keep coming because I knew that we could find a way to clean some misses up. Through the course of four quarters, we just kept making plays. We know how good Nettleton is, and they kept making runs to inch back into it, but we never got comfortable until that final horn.”
The Panthers were on the attack early as baskets from Amare Brown, CD Bolton and Kanye Stevenson helped them gain an 11-2 lead. After a timeout by Nettleton, a layup by Brown and a three-pointer from Ty Hester pushed Amory’s lead to 14 points.
Jayden Carruthers and Zavian Dilworth dropped in baskets to cut into the lead, but Amory went into the second with a 24-8 lead after a layup from Quaid Johnson and a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Stevenson.
Amory continued to add to its lead in the second with a pair of three-pointers by Bolton and Brown giving them a 22-point lead. The Tigers responded and went on a 13-3 run led by DJ Birks, Carruthers and Dilworth to cut the score down to 35-21 with 2:25 before halftime.
The two teams traded buckets to end the quarter before Dilworth sent Nettleton into the half down 40-29 after cashing in on a fast-break layup.
Bolton and DeAndre Blair opened the third with baskets for Amory, but the Tigers responded with a 9-2 run to cut the lead to single digits after a layup by Anterion Venson. Nettleton cut the lead down to as much as seven in the quarter with a basket by Jamarion Ball, but Stevenson sent Amory into the fourth with a 56-48 lead.
The Tigers managed to cut the score down to five to start the fourth after a fast-break layup from Birks, but Amory quickly regained a double-digit lead on a three-pointer by Bolton. The Panthers maintained a 10-plus lead through the midway point of the fourth because Dilworth cut the score down to 72-63 with a basket.
The Panthers sealed the victory by outscoring Nettleton 10-6 in the final minutes of the game.
“We were trying to be smart and get Amare (Brown) in towards the end of the game with four fouls, and other guys stepped up into the spots that we needed,” Pearson said. “We just made enough plays to get the win, and it was fun. Every time we play Nettleton it’s a fun, competitive game, and I’m just proud that we found a way to come out with a win.”
Bolton finished with a game-high 24 points, while Stevenson tallied 19 points and Brown added 16 points in the win. For Nettleton, Dilworth notched a team-high 22 points, while Venson contributed 15 points and Carruthers scored 13 points.
“I have to give a special shoutout to CD (Bolton),” Pearson said. “That was a really special performance, and it’ll be one that he’ll never forget. He shot the lights out tonight, and it was a good night to do it.”
(G) Nettleton 69, Amory 45
A knock-down shooting night from Sydnie Harris helped lead the Nettleton Lady Tigers to a 69-45 win over Amory on Friday. Harris led the charge for Nettleton with 28 points and drilled six three-pointers.
“Sydnie does that every day,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “She got us off to a good start, and our defensive intensity started to pick up because of her shot-making ability. She set the table, and everyone else brought the energy tonight.”
Amory took a 5-3 lead after baskets from Ashanti Smith and Asia Ivy, but three straight three-pointers by Harris gave Nettleton a 12-5 lead and forced the Lady Panthers to call a timeout. Jolie Kate Cox answered with a three-pointer of her own fresh out of the timeout, but Harris followed by draining her fifth three-pointer of the night to add to Nettleton’s lead.
Sharman Mosely sent Nettleton into the second with a 17-10 lead after making a layup at the buzzer. A pair of buckets from Cox trimmed Nettleton’s lead to four in the second, but the Lady Tigers went on a 10-0 run led by Zion Seals, Aaliyah Harris and Sydnie Harris to take a 29-15 lead.
The Lady Tigers carried over their momentum coming out of halftime, outscoring Amory 26-11 in the third quarter to go up 57-30. The Lady Panthers tried to chip away at the lead in the fourth with a few runs led by Adrianna Buckingham and Ivy, but Nettleton closed the door on any attempt of a comeback.
“Amory is such a big team, so I figured if we could get them in transition, we could find some gaps,” Gardner said. “Even if our shots weren’t falling, if you widen those gaps, it leads to second, third and fourth opportunities, and I thought we did a great job of finding the gaps and converting.”
Along with 28 points from Sydnie Harris, Mosely also added 17 points, while Seals contributed 14 points for Nettleton. For Amory, Ivy and Smith both finished with 13 points, while Cox followed with 12 points.
