AMORY – The Amory Panthers started out the week strong with a comeback win over Itawamba AHS last Monday and finished it off on a good note, grabbing two more wins over Saltillo and Lake Cormorant after taking just their second loss of the season against Tupelo.
Monday: Amory 8, IAHS 7
The Panthers started off the week by handing IAHS its first loss of the season, coming through in the bottom of the sixth in a back and forth game.
“That was a hard fought game,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “It’s really good for us to win one where we go back and forth like that. (Stone) Collier threw well for them, and we threw well in spots. Jack (Clayton) comes out of a big bases-loaded, two-out jam, and Bryce (Glenn) finished the game pretty clean.”
The Indians struck first with two runs in the top of the first, but Bo Rock put Amory up with one swing of the bat, blasting a three-run homer.
That lead held up until Stone Collier’s leadoff solo shot tied the game in the top of the third, but the Panthers were quick to answer.
Reed Stanford started the rally off by being hit by a pitch, and Bryce Glenn reached on an error. Rock scored both with a double to right to make it 5-3, and Hunter Jones reached on an error to make it 6-3 later in the inning.
Cameron Deaton smashed a grand slam in the top of the fifth to give the Indians a 7-6 advantage, but Amory had one more rally in the sixth.
“We let some fly balls drop, and they took advantage of that with the bases loaded,” Hoggard said. “We don’t make a good 0-2 pitch, and the guy runs into it. Bo Rock had a huge day at the plate, and Hunter (Jones) had a good day too. We have to find some production down at the bottom of our lineup.”
Glenn singled with one out, and Rock drew a walk. Jack Clayton was hit by a pitch with two outs, and Clayton Reese drew a walk to tie the game while Jones was hit by a pitch to send the winning run home.
Glenn came in to shut the door on the mound, working a scoreless final two innings and striking out three.
Thursday: Tupelo 8, Amory 4
The Panthers led 4-0 before Tupelo stormed back in the fourth and fifth innings for the win.
Amory scored two in the first and then made it 4-0 in the third on back-to-back RBI doubles from Bryce Glenn and Bo Rock and a steal of home by Will McComb.
Tupelo scored one in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Rock and Glenn each had a pair of hits to account for four of Amory’s seven, also combining to strike out nine on the mound in the loss.
Friday: Amory 9, Saltillo 3
Amory bounced back with a big comeback win on the road at Saltillo on Saturday, scoring eight runs in the final three innings.
Neither team could break through until the top of the third when Clayton Reese singled and scored on a sacrifice by Hunter Jones. Saltillo answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and added another in the fourth to make it 4-1.
The Panthers held them from there and got hot for big innings in the fifth and the top of the seventh. Reese and Jones started things off in the fifth with a base hit and a walk, and Reed Stanford drove in the first run with a groundout. Bo Rock and Bryce Glenn came through with back-to-back RBI singles to retake the lead.
Stanford added an RBI double in the seventh, and Rock blew the game wide open with a three-run homer, his second of the week.
Jones closed out the game with a scoreless seventh, striking out the side. Tyler Sledge picked up the win, striking out four in the start.
Saturday: Amory 10, Lake Cormorant 0
Amory jumped out to a big lead on Saturday and never looked back.
The Panthers loaded the bases quickly when Hunter Jones reached on an error, Reed Stanford hit a double and Bryce Glenn drew a walk. Bo Rock picked up where he left off, smashing a double to score two and scoring on John Isaac Wallace’s groundout. Walker Maranto also drove in a run with a sac fly.
Amory made it 5-0 in the second on Glenn’s RBI double, and they added five runs with two outs in the third.
Maranto started things off by drawing a walk and scoring on a passed ball, and Ethan Kimbrough added an RBI single. Stanford and Rock each added two-run singles to cap off the scoring.
Corbin Gillentine went four and one-third innings in the start, striking out four and allowing two hits. Cayden Smith finished off the game on the mound with a pair of strikeouts.