AMORY - The Amory Panthers may have been down, but they proved that they were not out of the fight.
After falling 20-7 early in the third quarter, the Panthers battled back to take a 34-20 win over Winona on Friday to advance to the North half championship game.
“We just played a little bit harder in the second half, and I knew that we couldn’t play any worse than we did in the first half,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Our kids just kept fighting, and if you’re going to play championship football, it’s going to take all phases.”
After going three and out on their first possession, the Panthers saw more success on their second, starting with runs by Charleston French and Jatarian Ware. A 30-yard completion from Ware to Isiah Smith set up a 7-yard touchdown run for French to put Amory on the board.
Amory’s defense held the Tigers out on their last possession of the first, but Winona responded with a bang in the second quarter. Zaishun Nash broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run to tie the game after the extra point.
Winona immediately got the ball back after a fumble on the kick return and marched the field. Walker Maranto and Dorian Ewings made tackles to hold the Tigers’ offense, but they managed to find the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown completion from Chase Richardson to James Burt.
The Panthers turned the ball over on their next two possessions before halftime, knotting the score at 14-7.
The Tigers’ momentum continued to flow in the third as Nash found the end zone again on a 49-yard touchdown run to increase Winona’s lead to 20-7 after the missed extra point. Amory’s first possession of the second half ended in a three and out, but the defense came away with a big takeaway to turn the tides.
Nathaniel Walker snagged an interception and took it all the way home for a touchdown, cutting the score to 20-14 after the extra point by Dylan Thompson. The Panthers’ burst of momentum continued with a pair of runs by Ware and French, plus a first-down completion from Ware to TJ Parks.
These plays set up a 12-yard touchdown run by French, and Thompson’s extra point gave the Panthers a 21-20 with 2:18 left in the third. The Panthers rolled into the fourth with another pick-six by Walker, increasing their lead to 27-20.
“I wasn’t expecting it to happen honestly,” Walker said. “I just saw the moment and knew that I had to take it. I know I have a job on this team, so whatever they need me to do, I’m up for it.”
Amory’s defense limited the Tigers on their next possession and forced a turnover on downs, bringing its fiery offense back onto the field. Carries by French, Emmanuel Randle and Ware moved the chains, and Ware punched in a three-yard touchdown run to increase Amory’s lead.
Winona had its last chance to respond with 4:59 left in the game, but the drive ended in a turnover on downs after a tackle behind the line by Carter Lundquist.
“Our defense had some electric, game-changing plays with two pick-sixes by Nate (Walker),” Dampeer said. “We ran the ball hard when it mattered, and I’m just proud of our guys. We’ll get to play Thanksgiving football against Noxubee. I’m sure they’re a little healthier than they were the last time we played them, so I’m looking forward to competing once again.”
French finished the night with 172 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Ware added 90 rushing yards, 76 passing yards and a rushing touchdown in the win.
“We faced a little adversity, but I’m glad that we overcame it,” French said. “We’re going to continue to work hard and improve, moving forward into the next round against Noxubee. We’re going to go into it like we’ve never played them before and execute at a high level so we can get the win and make it back to state.”
